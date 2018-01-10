Oil’s Deep State by Edmonton author Kevin Taft returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

David Climenhaga 10 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 10, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Wound is a World (poetry) Billy-Ray Belcourt*+

2. Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill

3. Autumn – Ali Smith

4. The Power – Naomi Alderman

5. Heartbreak Hotel – Jonathan Kellerman

6. Difficult Women – Roxane Gay

7. Origin: A Novel – Dan Brown

8. Change of Heart – Jodi Picoult

9. The Apothecary’s Shop – Roberto Tiraboschi and Katherine Gregor

10. Fire Born – Rayanne Haines*

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Oil’s Deep State – Kevin Taft*

2. Stories from the Bush – Circle Teachings*

3. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese

4. Women Who Smashed Codes – Jason Fagone

5. When We Were Alone (children’s) – David Alexander Robertson, Julie Flett

6. The Case for Christ – Lee Strobel

7. River of Consciousness – Oliver Sacks

8. Birds Art Life – Kyo Maclear

9. Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America – Emily Dufton

10. My Twentieth Century Evening and Other Small Breakthroughs – Kazuo Ishiguro

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher