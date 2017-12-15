It’s the week before Christmas, and Stuart McLean’s ‘Christmas at the Vinyl Cafe’ tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 3 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 10, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean

2. Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed.*

3. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women #1 (Children’s) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo

4. Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill (Giller Prize Winner)

5. A Course in Deception – Jana Rieger*

6. A Column of Fire – Ken Follett

7. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré

8. Uncommon Type: Some Stories – Tom Hanks

9. Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur

10. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky*

2. The Goal: Stories About Our National Passion – Andrew Caddell, Dave Stubbs

3. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*

4. Feeding My Mother: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss – Jann Arden*

5. Amazing Hockey Stories: Connor McDavid (Children’s) – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *, D.A. Bishop

6. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

7. 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die -Joanne Ireland*,

Ryan Smyth*

8. Leonardo da Vinci – Walter Isaacson

9. The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion—Surprising Observations of a Hidden World – Peter Wohlleben, Jeffrey Masson, Jane Billinghurst

10. A Newfoundlander in Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home – Alan Doyle

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher