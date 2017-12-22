R U #Fildeforgiven? Never say die, Derek! It sounds as if Jason Kenney wants you back

PHOTOS: Once and future United Conservative Party MLA Derek Fildebrandt in a favoured pose. Below: Mr. Fildebrandt, nowadays the Independent MLA for Strathmore-Brooks, with UCP leader Jason Kenney. Both photos were grabbed from social media.
Just when we thought it would never be safe to go into a farmer’s field with a high-powered rifle ever again, it starts to sound as if United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney may be willing to forgive Derek Fildebrandt and invite him back aboard the UCP Mother Ship.
I base this on a report published by the Calgary Herald, which is the closest thing the UCP has to its own Alberta-grown version of Pravda.
Exactly like stories in Pravda – which means “Truth” in Russian, and back in the bad old days of the Soviet Union was the name of the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party – reports are seldom completely straightforward. Usually, you have to read between the lines to get a sense of what’s actually going on.
So the story that says Mr. Kenney “wouldn’t discuss” Mr. Fildebrandt’s fate goes on to quote him discussing it at considerable length.
The discussion took the form of Mr. Kenney saying his party’s once (and future?) Strathmore-Brooks MLA, who was found guilty of hit-and-run charges in Edmonton Traffic Court on Monday, couldn’t possibly rejoin the UCP Caucus until “he’s resolved any outstanding issues.”
Those outstanding issues, the uncommunicative Mr. Kenney went on to guardedly communicate, include “another legal issue” the UCP’s former finance co-critic must deal with.
My, my, aren’t these Conservatives circumspect when it comes to dealing with their own!
The legal issue Mr. Kenney referred to and obviously would prefer not to say aloud, goes back to Mr. Fildebrandt’s hunting adventure near Sundre on Nov. 4. The MLA faces two charges, unlawful possession of wildlife and entering onto private land without permission, after being busted hunting on private property. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Didsbury on Feb. 2. Mr. Fildebrandt has indicated he intends to plead guilty.
The hit-and-run charge and the illegal hunting charges occurred in addition to Mr. Fildebrandt’s political problems, which stemmed from the fact he was caught renting out his taxpayer subsidized Edmonton condo on Airbnb last August while claiming his MLA’s housing allowance. In that case, as they say, no laws were broken. But the resulting brouhaha became the proximate reason for Mr. Fildebrandt’s voluntary expulsion from the UCP Caucus.
“I don’t see us dealing with any prospective admission,” Mr. Kenney told the Herald’s reporter, “until all of that’s been dealt with.” (Emphasis added.)
Which, if you ask me, is as good as a statement of intent that the UCP will welcome Mr. Fildebrandt back as soon as Mr. Kenney has concluded he can get away with it – subject to the usual caveats, of course, about anything you read in Pravda, which officially ceased publication in Russia in 1996, and other publications not dissimilar in nature.
Speaking of which, according to the Calgary Herald report, Mr. Fildebrandt was “found guilty in relation to a hit and run” (emphasis added again), a formulation one seldom sees in daily newspaper court reporting.
Does this mean the Herald doesn’t think that Mr. Fildebrandt is actually guilty? Is it a subtle suggestion the court got it wrong when it didn’t accept the MLA’s claim he couldn’t have hit his neighbour’s car in the condo’s parking lot because he was at a Wildrose Party Caucus meeting at the time? Or perhaps it’s a reference to his lawyer’s reported thought that Mr. Fildebrandt may have bumped the car with his giant truck so softly he didn’t notice. (This, as I observed earlier in a comment-section discussion of my own experience in such matters, is always possible in a large and manly truck like Mr. Fildebrandt’s big red Ford pickup.)
The Herald’s view of Mr. Kenney himself and anything he does is certainly clear enough and does little to disabuse readers of the uncomfortable sense the once-reputable publication has become a house organ for the UCP.
The UCP leader ended his conversation with the Herald’s reporter by observing that it “was not a question for the United Conservative Party” whether Mr. Fildebrandt should run again in Strathmore-Brooks in 2019 or whenever the next Alberta general election takes place.
It will become one, however, should the Opposition party permit him to rejoin its Legislative caucus.
That said, recent history clearly indicates that having pleaded guilty to being illegally in possession of the carcass of a deer shot on private land and thereafter been fined for the offence is no impediment to membership in the UCP Caucus.
I wonder if Lauren Harper would refer to Derek Fildebrandt hunting on private land as being the result of him compensating for having a small penis? Personally I feel it is as a result of a lack of morality which is easier to envision than any part of Derek’s package.
Loon: I think Mr. Fildenrandt is probably safe from Ms. Harper’s uncomplimentary masculinity measurement speculation. He shot a deer, after all. Who cares about horned mammals? Certainly not Ms. Harper. Her issue appears to be with people who shoot large cats. I wonder what Stephen thinks? DJC
I really wish you would cut Derek some slack, as a “Liberty Conservative” it is his job to expose gov’t waste, law breakers, and private property violations. It appears the only way for him to draw attention to these is to experience them for himself. Remember he has no real world experience having been on the gov’t payroll or working for the Canadian taxpayers federation most of his adult life. Resume filler, experience with the criminal justice system check, experience with property law check, experience with government waste check. His only real violation is getting a Liberal red pickup truck all the cool kids went with blue. Perhaps next Kenney will “take a wife” to experience traditional conservative family values, it worked for Harper.
Jim: You are soooo mean! I mean about Mr. Harper. DJC
Interesting take on the Kenney interview. I came away with the opposite view: that JK sounds quite irritated by DF’s latest goof and is sending an oblique warning to knock it off if he wants back in. And according to a post in the Calgary Herald’s James Woods’ twitter feed, DF’s riding is going to be split in two and he’ll have to face an open nomination meeting wherever he decides to run.
What does DF bring to the table now that JK is leader of a united party? Answer: great big nothing. And I’m willing to bet that the rest of the formerly Wild Rose caucus doesn’t miss him and the formerly PC caucus never wanted him in the first place. DF is dead-man-walking, and he might actually be starting to figure that out himself.
Excellent job finding that Jason Nixon story! Law and order conservatives are too often huge hypocrites.
You might have thought those that now run the Calgary Herald might have learned something from the polling debacle in the civic election, in which they published questionable polls that showed the more conservative candidate with a significant lead over Nenshi only to get egg on their face when the result went the other way. Their credibility has been diminished and now it seems they want to destroy what is left of it by becoming a cheer leader for Kenney.
I suppose the Pravda comparison is apt – people didn’t read it to see the truth in print, but more to discern it how the political elite felt about various things – by what was not said, said and how it was said. Likewise, the interview with Kenney gives us a window into his thinking and the thinking of his conservative elite backers. Until now, I would have thought Fildebrandt’s political career was deader than the deer he shot, but in this article Father Kenney cautiously but clearly points out the path to political redemption for Fildebrandt. Basically it is wait until all the court finishes dealing with the outstanding matters and as soon after that when the public is distracted by something else, we’ll quietly sneak you back in.
I don’t see why Kenney would hold Fildebrandt in such high regard, if it was Harper he would kick the bozo to the curb for good. I really don’t think there is a kinder more gentle side to Kenney, so there must be some other reason. Yes, Fildebrandt was helpful in saying critical things at the right moments to help dislodge Brian Jean and pave the way for Kenney to take over, but for that a thank you card with some heartfelt warm words would suffice. I think Kenney is concerned the non social conservatives might be nervous about him, perhaps some are about to bolt and he needs to reassure them and that is a crowd Fildebrandt plays to much better than Kenney, despite his flaws.
I really wonder about how politically wise bringing back Fildebrandt is, but I expect Kenney has done his political calculations and has decided he needs him. He probably hopes to keep a firm enough hand on things to prevent more bozo eruptions from Fildebrandt. As for the past, I suspect Kenney is hoping – to paraphrase a well known American political figure “I could shoot a deer in the middle of a farmers field without permission and no body in Alberta would care”. I suppose we will soon see if that is the case.