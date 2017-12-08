Edmonton author Gordon Self’s A Most Spectacular Narrative tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 3, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. A Most Spectacular Narrative – Gordon Self*
2. Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed.*+
3. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean
4. Dazzle Patterns – Alison Watt
5. Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
6. Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur
7. Sita: Her Untold Story (Poetry) – Alexander Kandathil*
8. Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill (Giller Prize Winner)
9. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*
10. Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel – George Saunders (Man Booker Prize Winner)
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Beyond the Label: 10 Steps to Improve Your Mental Health with Naturopathic Medicine – Christina Bjorndal*
2. A Guide to Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky*
3. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*
4. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow – Yuval Noah Harari
5. Calling the Shots: Ups, Downs and Rebounds! My Life in the Great Game of Hockey – Kelly Hrudey* and Kirstie McLellan Day*
6. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Volume 1 (Childrens) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo
7. 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland*, Ryan Smyth*
8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
9. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Volume 2 (Childrens) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo
10. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*
*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher
