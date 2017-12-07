Conrad Black is right: The media is full of baloney about the president!

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

PHOTOS: Presidents Donald J. Trump of the United States and Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at the 2017 G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (Photo: Kremlin.ru, Wikimedia Commons). Below, the great former Canadian, Lord Black of Crossharbour.

It is hard not to concur with the words of the prominent formerly Canadian political commentator, historian and prison-reform advocate Lord Black of Crossharbour that it is distressing to read and listen to the nonsense in the Canadian media about the president.

Regardless of the stream of biased bloviations, misleading commentary and outright fake reportage we have all read and seen in Canadian media, the president has done a great job during a difficult time for his country, and indeed for the entire world, making the former great again and sweeping terrorists from much of the latter.

As Lord Black wrote, “the reservations widely held about him, in the United States and elsewhere, are understandable and not unfounded,” yet he is the most effective president on the world stage today.

He wields force with prudence in the face of a wide range of military provocations from irresponsible foreign leaders, reacts cautiously to a stream of diplomatic assaults and insults, seems unfazed by constant media hostility and hysteria, and can be counted on to keep his cool in a tense situation. For this reason – again, despite what you may have read or heard – he is overwhelmingly popular at home.

And I bet you didn’t know that, like the late Canadian Liberal prime minister Pierre Trudeau, he holds a senior belt rank in judo, and, like former Canadian Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, he can play the piano well enough to perform in public. He speaks several foreign languages well, and Pope Francis has called him one of the few world leaders prepared to defend the Christian faith and its adherents.

He will certainly be re-elected by his grateful supporters, including many who have not always been supporters of his political party.

I speak, of course, of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

Who the hell did you think I was talking about?

President Putin announced yesterday he is seeking a fourth six-year term in the 2018 presidential election in his country. He made the announcement to workers in an automobile factory in Nizhny Novgorod, the BBC reported.