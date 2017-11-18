Short Story Advent Calendar again at top of Edmonton Bestsellers List from Audreys Books

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 11, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed.*+

2. This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+

3. Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden*+

4. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean

5. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

6. Into the Open (Poetry) – Susan McCaslin

7. You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor*

8. Uncommon Type: Some Stories – Tom Hanks

9. Kat and Meg Conquer the World (Young Adult) – Anna Priemaza*

10. Few and Far – Allison Kydd+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky*

2. 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland*, Ryan Smyth*

3. The Vaccination Picture – Timothy Caulfield*

4. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

5. The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion – Surprising Observations of a Hidden World – Peter Wohlleben, Jeffrey Masson, Jane Billinghurst

6. In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan

7. The Unravelling: How Our Caregiving Safety Net Came Unstrung – Clem Martini*, Olivier Martini*+

8. Calling the Shots – Kelly Hrudey*, Kirstie McLellan Day*

9. Searching for Mary Schaffer: Women Wilderness Photography – Colleen Skidmore*+

10. Hot Line: How the Legendary of Hull, Hedberg and Nilsson Transformed Hockey and Led the Winnipeg Jets to Greatness – Geoff Kirbyson

* Alberta author + Alberta publisher