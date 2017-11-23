Short Story Advent Calendar remains atop Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 19, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston, Ed.*+

2. Kat and Meg Conquer the World (Young Adult) – Anna Priemaza*

3. Quietus – Madelaine Shaw-Wong*

4. The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage #1 – Philip Pullman

5. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

6. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean

7. Uncommon Type: Some Stories – Tom Hanks

8. Caroline: Little House, Revisited – Sara Miller

9. The Rooster Bar – John Grisham

10. You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor*

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Amazing Hockey Stories: Connor McDavid (Children’s) – Lorna Schultz Nicholson*

2. Dark Matters: Nature’s Reaction to Light Pollution – Joan Galat*

3. Starving Ukraine: The Holodomor and Canada’s Response – Serge Cipko*

4. Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky*

5. The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion – Surprising Observations of a Hidden World – Peter Wollheben, Jeffrey Masson, Jane Billinghurst

6. Head Games: Lessons Learned on the Road to the Olympics – Ken Karpoff*

7. In Search of a Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan

8. Kwaday Dan Ts’inchi: Teachings from Long Ago Person Found – Richard Hebda, Sheila Greer,* Alexander Mackie

9. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

10. Moving Forward – Michelle Holubitsky*

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher