Counting up the Alberta Party’s leadership candidates, real and imagined, so far: a partial list, no doubt

David Climenhaga 32 mins ago No Comments

PHOTOS: Former Morinville mayor Lisa Holmes. Below: Doug Griffiths, Thomas Lukaszuk, Stephen Khan and Chima Nkemdirim. These photos were chosen completely arbitrarily, mainly because they came from the author’s own collection and hadn’t been used a bunch of times before.

If it weren’t for the takeover of the once-rather-liberal Alberta Party by political aliens associated with the Alison Redford wing of the old Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta, we’d be deep into the pre-holiday doldrums.

So, thank God for small favours! The Alberta punditocracy is grateful.

Over the past few days, blogger Dave Cournoyer, Postmedia political columnist Don Braid, CBC political reporter Michelle Bellefontaine, and Yours Truly, have all added names to the growing list. What’s more, legislative newsletter author Ric Dolphin promises to deliver another such list, possibly with some new names, at the end of the week.

Of course, even if the race has achieved a little journalistic traction right now, there’s no guarantee the party will have any more success now than it has in the past getting on Alberta’s political radar – no matter who is pulling the strings.

Still, there are some shrewd political players in this mix – including Tory heavyweights like former Edmonton Mayor Stephen Mandel and political strategists Stephen Carter and Susan Elliott – so the chances of the Alberta Party raising money and making a splash under its new management may well be better than in the days of rainbows and unicorns associated with the previous generation of party operatives.

Here’s a fairly complete list of names that have been suggested as likely or at least potential Alberta Party leadership candidates in the last few days. There are doubtless more to come.

Who among them is serious, who has the potential to actually get somewhere, who is just floating a balloon or being floated as a balloon by someone else? All this is less clear at this early hour. Here they are, in alphabetical order: