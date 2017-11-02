You Can’t Stay Here, stories by Alberta author Jasmina Odor, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 29, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor*

2. This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk*

3. This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+

4. The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling*

5. First Snow, Last Light – Wayne Johnston

6. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

7. Column of Fire – Ken Follett

8. The Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur

9. The Schooldays of Jesus – J. M. Coetzee

10. Listen. If (Poetry) – Douglas Barbour*+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

2. The Outside Circle – Patti LaBoucane Benson*, Kelly Mellings*

3. Calling the Shots – Kelly Hrudey*, Kirstie McLellan Day*

4. Powered by Love: A Grandmothers’ Movement to End AIDS in Africa – Joanna Henry, Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, Alexis MacDonald

5. Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year History – Kurt Andersen

6. Robert Bateman’s Canada – Robert Bateman

7. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin

8. Leonardo da Vinci – Walter Isaacson

9. F**king Apostrophes – Simon Griffin

10. All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others – Carol Off

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher