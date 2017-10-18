‘This is All a Lie’ by Edmonton’s Thomas Trofimuk remains atop Audreys Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 17 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 15, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk*

2. Maybe This Time: A Colorado Ice Novel – Jennifer Snow*

3. Raincheck – Marlo Lanz*

4. Origin – Dan Brown

5. This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+

6. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

7. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré

8. The Left-Handed Dinner Party & Other Stories – Myrl Coulter*+

9. Never Let Me Go – Kazuo Ishiguro

10. Twesome Loop – Mandy Eve-Barnett*

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Powered by Love: A Grandmother’s’ Movement to Ends Aids in Africa – JoAnna Henry, Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, Alexis MacDonald

2. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

3. Malled: Deciphering Shopping in Canada – Kit Dobson*

4. Trudeau’s Tango: Alberta Meets Pierre Elliott Trudeau – Darryl Raymaker*+

5. To Hell and Back: A Former Hells Angel’s Story of Recovery and Redemption – Joe Calendino

6. In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan

7. F***ing Apostrophes – Simon Griffin

8. Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand

9. Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga

10. The Unravelling: How Our Caregiving Safety Net Came Unstrung – Clem Martini* and Olivier Martini*+

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher