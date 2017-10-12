This is all a lie by Alberta author Thomas Trofimuk tops this week’s Audreys Books Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 2 mins ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 8, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk *

2. Slow War (Poetry) – Benjamin Hertwig

3. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

4. The Sun & Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur

5. Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill

6. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré

7. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

8. Manhattan Beach – Jennifer Egan

9. Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * +

10. A Tincture of Sunlight – Vivian Hansen * +

EDMONTON NON-FICTION ESTSELLERS

1. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on

Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft *

2. To Hell and Back: A Former Hells Angel’s Story of Recovery and Redemption – Joe Calendino

3. What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton

4. Trudeau’s Tango: Alberta Meets Pierre Elliott Trudeau – Darryl Raymaker * +

5. Powered by Love: A Grandmother’s’ Movement to Ends Aids in Africa – JoAnna Henry, Ilana

Landsberg-Lewis, Alexis MacDonald

6. Lightfoot – Nicholas Jennings

7. Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada

– Margo Goodhand

8. Farm to Chef: Cooking Through the Seasons – Lynn Crawford

9. The Vietnam War: An Intimate History – Geoffrey Ward and Ken Burns

10. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher