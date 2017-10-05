Kevin Taft’s Oil’s Deep State tops Audreys Books non-fiction Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 3 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 1, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Miriam’s Secret (Childrens) – Debby Waldman*

2. This is All A Lie – Thomas Trofimuk*

3. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

4. Alias Grace – Margaret Atwood

5. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

6. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+

7. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

8. One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis

9. This Was a Man – Jeffrey Archer

10. Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden*+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

2. The Unravelling: How our caregiving safety net came unstrung and we were left grasping at threads, struggling to plait a new one – Clem & Olivier Martini*+

3. Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand

4. What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton

5. The Dwindling: A Daughter’s Caregiving Journey on the Edge of Life – Janet Dunnett

6. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

7. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari

9. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown

10. In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher