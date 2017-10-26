David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Few and Far by Allison Kydd leads Andreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 22, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

  1. Few and Far – Allison Kydd+
  2. In the Cage – Kevin Hardcastle
  3. The Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
  4. This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+
  5. Glass Houses – Louise Penny
  6. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition – J.K. Rowling
  7. This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk*
  8. Origin – Dan Brown
  9. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye – David Lagercrantz
  10. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

  1. From Oral to Written: A Celebration of Indigenous Literature in Canada, 1980-2010 – Tomson Highway and Jordan Abel
  2. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*
  3. Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga
  4. One Day We Will All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter: Essays – Scaachi Koul
  5. Walking in Your Power: lessons from the grandmothers – Barbara M Derrick*
  6. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown
  7. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
  8. In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
  9. The Patch: The People, Pipelines, and Politics of the Oil Sands – Chris Turner
  10. The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact – Chip Heath & Dean Heath

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher

