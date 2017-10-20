Electoral Boundaries Commission calls for addition of three urban ridings, reduction of three rural constituencies

PHOTOS: A typical scene in voter heavy rural Alberta. Well, they’ve probably updated the sign on the truck trailer by now, or, if not, they will soon. (Photo: J. McPherson, Wikimedia Commons.) Below: Daveberta.ca blogger Dave Cournoyer.
Stand by for an often-mentioned agricultural product to hit the fan. Alberta’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has issued its much-anticipated final report and it calls for one new urban riding in the Edmonton area and two in the Calgary region.
In addition, if the commission’s recommendations are adopted by MLAs, rural Alberta will lose three MLAs, as traditionally heavily over-represented rural electoral districts are consolidated to partly reflect long-term trends in population change.
This will inevitably be described as an attack on rural areas and the voters who live in them by the UCP, although the same things or something much like them would have had to happen in much the same way if the commission had done its work under a Conservative government. Demographics, after all, don’t lie, even if they’re frequently lied about.
Four electoral districts will be consolidated into three in the area northwest of Edmonton; five will be consolidated into four in the area west of Red Deer; and seven will be consolidated into six in the area generally east of Calgary. Added will also be the new urban ridings of Airdrie-Cochrane, in suburban areas north and west of Calgary, and Calgary-North East and Edmonton-South, within the two cities’ boundaries. Assuming, of course, that the Legislature follows through on the commission’s recommendations.
Interestingly, in its final report, the Boundaries Commission accepted almost all of the long list of recommendations made by my colleague and fellow blogger Dave Cournoyer in his submission to the commission and his response to its interim report.
The dissenting opinion, by one Gwen Day, appears in Appendix A of the report. It makes for interesting reading. She says, on page 63
“I am convinced the correct response to growth in urban population should have been an increase in variances within the cities and not an increase in the number of ridings in the two major cities. This would best provide effective representation for Albertans as a whole”
and goes on to quote Sir John A. that although population size is a major consideration, “that different interests, classes and localities should be fairly represented”. Apparently, she interprets this to mean that rural interests, as filtered through the Deform Party, should rule the rest of us until the end of time.
She claims further that “Rural Albertans control the land, access to the land and provide a significant portion of the labor force that most
of our primary industries depend on. Because the rural population is small compared to the cities, in order to be “effectively represented” the rural population must be granted more than a “one person, one vote” voice in order to ensure that good stewardship is exercised over the resources that the primary industries of Alberta depend on.” This is Blood and Soil territory; also shameless advocacy for corporate control of public resources. This needs to hung around the necks of Kenney and his horde.
Sir John said “fairly represented”, and rural interests are and will be fairly represented. But rural Alberta DO NOT CONTROL THE LAND they happen to live on. They can not be permitted to act as permanent government with a false, overwhelming mandate to rule.
I call on the NDP government to enact the recommendations of the committee without fear, without prevarication, and above all, without delay.
This page links to the maps as well:
http://abebc.ca/media/reports/
PS: Airdrie-Cochrane is not urban 🙂
Airdrie-Cochrane is urban. Leastways, it’s “overwhelmingly urban.” Saying this riding isn’t urban is like insisting a mansion is a cabin because it has a big lawn. Airdrie has a population of 60,000. Let’s pretend half of it is in Airdrie-Cochrane, on the west side of Highway 2, although it’s probably more. Cochrane has a population of about 20,000 people. The riding according to the final report will have a population of about 51,000. Sorry, but that’s an urban riding with a big lawn. DJC
As I look at the maps, one thing that sticks out at me is that the City of Fort McMurray is split down the middle, divided into two huge and otherwise largely uninhabited ridings. I cam see the argument for this in the broader context of their objectives, but I don’t like it. It could either unfairly dilute, or else effectively double, the representation of the citizens of Fort Mac.
Does anyone else spot anything?