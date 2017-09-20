Thank you, Ralph! While Alberta awaits the Green Apocalypse, Norwegian version of Heritage Fund hits $1-trillion US

PHOTOS: A Norwegian oil rig in the North Sea. (Photo: Norsk Teknisk Museum, Wikimedia Commons.) Below: The late Alberta premier Peter Lougheed, who founded the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund; the late Alberta premier Ralph Klein, who gave every one of us Albertans enough money to buy an iPod and a six-pack of brewskis (Photo: Toronto Star); and Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, which hit $1 trillion US yesterday (Photo: Norges Bank Investment Management).
In case you missed it, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund smashed through the $1 trillion barrier yesterday. Alas, the financial sonic boom was barely audible out here in Alberta.
That’s a trillion with a T, by the way. You know, a million million dollars. And those are U.S. dollars.
It’s called a sovereign wealth fund because Norway, being a social democracy and everything, decided the vast wealth generated by its oil resources should be invested exclusively for the benefit of the country’s approximately five million citizens.
After all, Norwegian officials reasoned when they set up the fund in 1996, their fellow citizens owned the stuff in common. All Norwegians should all reap the benefits together.
I mention this because Alberta’s Heritage Savings Trust Fund – established by the government of premier Peter Lougheed in 1976 with very similar goals in mind – is reputed to have partly inspired Norway’s approach to saving, not just for a rainy day, but also for a sunny petroleum-free future.
According to the Alberta government’s last report on the topic, the Heritage Fund is now worth a hair over $17 billion, which is only a couple of billion over where it was in the dull old 1980s. Norway’s fund is almost 60 times larger.
That’s because, as Canadian financial journalist Eric Reguly wrote back in 2013, after we Albertans got tired of Peter-Lougheed-style saving – soooooo boring! – we “decided that a drunken, blow-out dance party today was better than a string of candle-lit dinner parties down the road.”
And, admit it, everyone … the drunken partying was fun!
We got to yell at other provinces about how they should become ultra-low-tax jurisdictions just like us. (Why not? If they were better managers, they would have moved somewhere with oil and gas just like we did, right?) Plus, Ralph Klein gave every single one of us enough money to buy an iPod and a six-pack of Molson’s brewskis!
Was that great, or what? I think I still have the iPod, too, if I didn’t give it to one of my kids. I’m afraid the six-pack is long gone, though.
Norway, according to Mr. Reguly, doesn’t collect royalties on its North Sea oil production, which is now dwindling at the same time, it turns out, as international oil prices are doing the same thing. “It taxes the production profits at a 78 per cent marginal rate. And all the tax revenue collected is funnelled into the country’s sovereign wealth fund that pays out 4 per cent a year to fund current spending on public services.”
But even using the royalty model, the royalties we charged in Alberta were a faction of what they should have been. Conservative premier Ed Stelmach and NDP Premier Rachel Notley both made half-hearted stabs at fixing this, and then gave up when the oil industry bucked.
Albertans may have missed this too, but, despite the country’s more expensive financial structure, energy companies continue to invest in Norway’s oil.
“The Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund, the province’s rainy-day umbrella,” wrote the Globe and Mail’s Brian Milner two years ago, “barely has enough capital to deal with a few scattered storms. Norway’s equivalent, which was partly modelled on Alberta’s when it was set up in the early 1990s, could handle a deluge of almost biblical proportions.”
Mr. Lougheed, who died at 84 in 2012, observed in his final years that the fund would have been worth $100 billion or more if we’d stuck with his plan, and that “when a real revenue disaster strikes, Albertans will not have the fund as a shield.”
Well, here we are. Six additional Conservative premiers after Mr. Lougheed, we already had the revenue disaster when Ms. Notley’s NDP government was elected – caused by the very same low oil prices Norway has no need to panic about. And we have … as a famous Alberta political ad once whispered … noooo plaaan.
Well, it’s lucky for the Conservatives, in a way, that we have an NDP government they can kick around for the consequences of their decades’ long irresponsibility.
No plan. Well, not much of one, anyway. Certainly not as good a one as biting the reality bullet and bringing in a sales tax. For a lot of Albertans, the plan is to bring Mr. Klein back from the dead in the form of Jason Kenney.
Other than their general physical shape and market fundamentalist irresponsibility, however, it would be hard to find two politicians less like one another. As is fairly widely understood, Mr. Klein didn’t even particularly like Mr. Kenney.
Mr. Kenney claims they were pals, however, and had a beer together while they came up with a plan to give this province “the Alberta Advantage”!
I can do Mr. Kenney one better, I think. I had a beer with Mr. Klein twice. Mind you, both times were in the company of a large number of carousing journos, and as far as I can recall, there was no dancing.
Alas, Ralph and I didn’t come up with a plan to create an “Alberta Advantage” like Mr. Kenney claims the two of them did. You may think “just as well,” but who knows? Maybe if we’d worked on it together we’d have thought up with a brainstorm like, “Hey! How about we keep putting money into the Heritage Fund!”
No such luck.
But look at the bright side. If Mr. Kenney succeeds with his political master plan, maybe all four-plus million of us will get an iPhone this time, plus enough change left over for a whole case of watery Saskatchewan beer from the home province of the real leader of Western Canada, Mr. Kenney’s real hero, Brad Wall.
Of course, it might cost us our health care system, but … hey! It’s party time again!
Meanwhile, as we await the Green Apocalypse here in Alberta, Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of the Norwegian sovereign fund, was justifiably patting himself on the back yesterday.
“I don’t think anyone expected the fund to ever reach $1 trillion when the first transfer of oil revenue was made in May 1996,” Mr. Slyngstad said. “Reaching $1 trillion is a milestone, and the growth in the fund’s market value has been stunning.”
Yup.
7 Comments
Climenhaga’s post is validated by the historical context (@ link below) especially in the commentary from the Lougheed minister who helped design AB’s Heritage Fund, Allan Warrack.
After Lougheed resigned, Albertans have been sold out and fleeced by the policies/management of AB’s conservative elite in partnership with the petro-industry. Big shout-out to Calgary’s corporate-tower political class.
==================
https://thetyee.ca/Opinion/2011/04/13/HarpersBigQuestion/
Opinion
PM’s favourite province squandered its petro profits like a ‘banana republic.’ Is this any way to run an economy?
By Mitchell Anderson 13 Apr 2011 | TheTyee.ca
excerpt: ‘Warrack, one of the architects of the iconic Alberta Heritage Fund, told the Tyee earlier this year that the province is being run like a “banana republic” for failing to collect fair rents for non-renewable resources like the oil sands.’
==============
The UCP and the other right wing gangs WILL PAY NO PRICE. “Everyone knows” the only reason Alberta has no Trillion dollar nest egg is Trudeau and Transfer Payments. Actual policies of 35 years of post-Lougheed Conservative governments and the strong preferences of 65% of the Alberta electorate had nothing to with it. It was Trudeau and those free-loaders in Quebec. Maybe the idiots I have sparred with over the years are not representative, but I fear they are. These people seem entirely beyond the reach of fact, or even of repeated punches in the nose. It’s disheartening…..because I think Kenney has a very good chance of being the next premier. I was so delighted when the NDP won the 2015 election, I had almost wished I still lived there. But the deck is stacked against them….when unspeakable shadowy powers can manoeuvre a man like Kenney into the leadership of the opposition, how can truth or even good sense hope to prevail?
You can argue about taxes on production or royalties on resource extraction all you want. That is not the difference between Norway and Albaturda. The difference is that the Norse men and women had the cojones, and the intelligence, to show the petro-corps the door – before negotiations even begun.
Any right thinking person, with even a lick of sense, knows that we, the people, the owners, the public, don’t need the petro-corps. Not for a second, not for jobs, not for technology, not for a single thing. They are parasites.
The petro-corps need us, the owners of the resource. They need us, the regulators of activity. Without our permissions they would have nothing, they would be nothing.
Unfortunately for “us”, we have been weak, cowardly and stupid. For a long, long time.
First and foremost Norway is a sovereign country with control over its own coastal access and has total control over getting its product to market and over all of its tax revenues.
Albertan’s since the early 2000’s have been sending approximently $10 billion more to Ottawa in personal and corporate tax revenue per year than we have recieved back in transfer payments. Over 15 years this would amount to $150 billion dollars. Now if we are being compared to Norway, imagine the difference if we had a 25% sales tax like Norway. In theory for every 1% of applied sales tax in Alberta there would be $1 billion in revenue, so in theory with a 25% sales tax if you remove the GST, there would be 20% left or in theory $20 billion per year in revenue. Over 10 years that is $200 billion dollars. Now I believe the royalties on conventional oil in Alberta peak out at roughly 40% of the value of a barrel of oil. So at $100 a barrel you would recieve $40 a barrel. I believe Alberta produces a little over 1 million barrels per day of conventional oil. So at the theoretical return of $40 a barrel it would generate $1.46 billion per year, which if you doubled the royalty rate to 80% would still be less than $3 billion per year or the equivelent of a 3% sales tax.
I certainly agree that looking back it Alberta and by extension Albertan’s should have payed more taxes and save energy royalties for future generations. You can blame various governments but Albertan’s voted them in and therefore by extension are responsible for where we are today. Very few Albertan’s lobby for higher taxes and fewer yet lobby for higher taxes so that we can put away our oil revenues as savings. Many on the progressive side lobby for higher royalties to fund more government programs and higher taxes for bigger government but I never hear them talking about savings. To emulate Norway we need to raise taxes to fully fund government and set all energy royalties aside for future generations. In closing with Rachel Notley’s government putting together a string of $10 billion plus deficits we are getting further from from being like Norway everyday. Enjoy your day 🙂
“And those are U.S. dollars.”
USD $1,000,000,000,000 =
CAD $1,226,110,000,000
or, almost enough for a down payment on a starter home in Vancouver.
I do understand that Mr. Klein’s folksy style and simple messages resonated with some Albertans. However, this shows his legendary financial legacy is just that – a legend.
In the boom and bust cycle that oil and gas goes in, Klein had the good fortune to come into power as the bust was ending and the boom was starting and to leave before the boom ended, somewhat like Lougheed. Unlike, Lougheed he didn’t plan as well for the future and the Heritage Fund mostly languished for a decade while millionaires enjoyed low taxes that the bountiful resources revenues temporarily allowed.
Also, no conservative Premier since Klein dealt successfully with the boom and bust approach to government spending. It was still the old pattern, when oil prices fall – lay off nurses, cut back spending on education. So when approximately 10 years later when Premier Prentice asked Albertans to “look in the mirror”, we did reflect and decided that the boom and bust style roller coaster approach to manage government services needed to end.
I suppose Kenney wants to go back to the approach of Klein and his PC successors. However, Kenney certainly lacks Klein folksy style and does not seem to be able to camouflage his mean spirited style with a pleasant demeanor that Klein sometimes did. If anything, I think Kenney is more rigid in his thinking than Klein, who for instance wanted to privatize health care but backed down several times due to strong opposition. Whether Kenney coined the phrase “Alberta advantage” or not, I do not know and of course, Mr. Klein is no longer around to clarify this. To paraphrase the saying, I think “Kenney is no Klein”. He is a pale imitation of him. He seems eager to copy some of Kleins faults, but does not seem to have inherited any of Klein’s better attributes. Kenney may consider himself the successor to Klein to try appeal to certain voters, but perhaps it is just as imaginary as the Alberta Advantage.
Here! Here! Exactly right. But, as the writer points out, Klein and Getty (who first redirected money away from the trust fund), are not the only ones to blame. A bunch of someones voted them in. Over and over again. Albertans need to sober up.