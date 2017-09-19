A Death of Cold, young adult fiction by Alberta Author Jim Sellers, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 17, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. A Death of Cold (Young Adult) – Jim Sellers*
2. Stick Pick (Children’s) – Steven Sandor*
3. The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling*
4. A Mariner’s Guide to Self Sabotage – Bill Gaston
5. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
6. Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand
7. Glass Houses – Louise Penny
8. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré
9. It – Stephen King
10. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Yardwork: The Biography of an Urban Place – Daniel Coleman
2. Decade of Discovery – Shahla & Peter Nygaard*
3. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande
4. Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
6. Caretakers and Lifesavers: To Hell and Back – Dale M. Bayliss*
7. Dunkirk: The History Behind the Major Motion Picture – Joshua Levine
8. No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
9. More Tough Crimes: True Cases by Canadian Judges and Criminal Lawyers – Edited by William Trudell and Lorene Shyba*+
10. In Search of a Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher
