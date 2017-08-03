Madeleine Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing returns to the top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 1 day ago 1 Comment

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 30, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Do Not Say We Have Nothing — Madeleine Thien

2. Milk and Honey — Rupi Kaur

3. Beren and Lúthien — J. R. R. Tolkien

4. The Alice Network — Kate Quinn

5. The Handmaid’s Tale — Margaret Atwood

6. The Whistler — John Grisham

7. The Nightingale — Kristin Hannah

8. Bit Riot — Douglas Coupland

9. Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains — Yasuko Thanh

10. Anything is Possible — Elizabeth Strout

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Reality Fitness: An Incremental, Achievable, and Sustainable Weight Loss Method — Angela deJong*

2. Among the Walking Wounded: Soldiers, Survival, and PTSD — John Conrad*

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. Welcome to Radio! My Life in Broadcasting, So Far — Bob Layton*

5. Dementia in the Family: Practical Advice from a Caregiver — Lee Cardwell*

6. No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need — Naomi Klein

7. The Glass Castle — Jeannette Walls

8. Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency — Joshua Green

9. Collaborating with the Enemy: How to Work with People You Don’t Agree with or Like or Trust — Adam Kahane

10. Confederation Drive — Janice MacDonald*

*Alberta author, † Alberta Publisher