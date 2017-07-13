Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 9, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Seven Stones to Stand or Fall – Diana Gabaldon
- The Lost Diaries of Susanna Moodie: A Novel – Cecily Ross
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy
- The Girl with All the Gifts – Mike Carey
- The Nix – Nathan Hill
- The Break – Katherena Vermette
- The Only Child – Andrew Pyper
- Dragon Teeth – Michael Crichton
- Into the Water – Paula Hawkins
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Reality Fitness – Angela deJong*
- School Year Survival Cookbook – Laura Keogh, Ceri Marsh, Maya Visnyei
- Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About WHo We Really Are – Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
- Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase
- No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
- Between Them: Remembering My Parents – Richard Ford
- Now You Know Canada: 150 Years of Fascinating Facts – Doug Lennox
- A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg and Eric Coulthard
- Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
* Alberta Author
No Comments