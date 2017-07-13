Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 8 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 9, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Seven Stones to Stand or Fall – Diana Gabaldon The Lost Diaries of Susanna Moodie: A Novel – Cecily Ross The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood The Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy The Girl with All the Gifts – Mike Carey The Nix – Nathan Hill The Break – Katherena Vermette The Only Child – Andrew Pyper Dragon Teeth – Michael Crichton Into the Water – Paula Hawkins

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

Reality Fitness – Angela deJong* School Year Survival Cookbook – Laura Keogh, Ceri Marsh, Maya Visnyei Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About WHo We Really Are – Seth Stephens-Davidowitz Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari Between Them: Remembering My Parents – Richard Ford Now You Know Canada: 150 Years of Fascinating Facts – Doug Lennox A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg and Eric Coulthard Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay

* Alberta Author