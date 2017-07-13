David Climenhaga 8 hours ago No Comments

Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Share This Post

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 9, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

  1. Seven Stones to Stand or Fall – Diana Gabaldon
  2. The Lost Diaries of Susanna Moodie: A Novel – Cecily Ross
  3. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
  4. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy
  5. The Girl with All the Gifts – Mike Carey
  6. The Nix – Nathan Hill
  7. The Break – Katherena Vermette
  8. The Only Child – Andrew Pyper
  9. Dragon Teeth – Michael Crichton
  10. Into the Water – Paula Hawkins

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

  1. Reality Fitness – Angela deJong*
  2. School Year Survival Cookbook – Laura Keogh, Ceri Marsh, Maya Visnyei
  3. Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About WHo We Really Are – Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
  4. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase
  5. No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
  6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
  7. Between Them: Remembering My Parents – Richard Ford
  8. Now You Know Canada: 150 Years of Fascinating Facts – Doug Lennox
  9. A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg and Eric Coulthard
  10. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay

* Alberta Author

Post Tags
Categories Bestsellers