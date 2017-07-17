Something useful for the premiers to talk about: the right’s perpetual myth making about equalization

PHOTOS: Edmonton’s stately old Macdonald Hotel, named for the prime minister of the same name and site of Canada’s premiers’ annual summertime beanfest this week. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons.) Below: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Jake Wright) and B.C. Premier-Designate John Horgan, who will be busy being sworn in tomorrow.
Since it’s meeting in Alberta this week, something the “Council of the Federation” could profitably use its national pulpit to tackle is the constant myth-making and outright lying by cynical right-wing politicians and their echo chambers in media and thinktankery about Canada’s equalization programs.
After all, unchallenged, some of this nonsense constitutes an actual threat to the long-term wellbeing of the federation, so this would thus be useful work for the premiers and their staffs who make up the body formerly known as the annual summertime premiers’ clambake and beanfest.
Won’t happen, of course, if only because at least one of the worst offenders for this kind of thing is a member of the Council, and as is the way of such things, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall will inevitably have to be treated with consideration he doesn’t deserve. Goes with the office, don’t you know?
The premiers might while away their hours in Edmonton’s stately old Macdonald Hotel talking about pipelines – which would probably suit both Alberta premier Rachel Notley and the officially unrepresented federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – but not much useful is likely to be said about that topic since B.C.’s new NDP premier, John Horgan, diplomatically won’t be there.
By accident or design, Mr. Horgan isn’t being sworn in until tomorrow, and will thus be conveniently tied up picking a cabinet for a few days, so no-one from pipe-line skeptical British Columbia is likely to be along, thanks very much.
Instead, we’ll get the usual anodyne platitudes associated with these efforts as the premiers talk, as Ms. Notley recently promised, about Canada’s economic relationship with our unbalanced next-door neighbour while every one crosses their fingers U.S. President Donald Trump won’t be inspired to send out a midnight Tweet on the topic. Sad!
Which leaves us with the right’s persistent fairy tales about equalization – a topic that should be of obvious interest to Canada’s premiers in congress – which have been in the news again lately thanks to the Fraser Institute, the prolific Vancouver-based producer of press releases purporting to show despite vast evidence to the contrary that market fundamentalism is the best way to organize society.
As always with the Fraser Fables the organization (funded in part by far-right U.S. billionaires like the notorious Koch Brothers) sends out, the group’s latest effort, which makes the claim Alberta gets back less in transfer payments than it contributes to Ottawa, has been generating lots of ink and its virtual equivalent here in Alberta.
“Canada loves Alberta’s money,” screams a typical headline in one of Postmedia’s foundering newspapers. “Study shows without our province’s transfer payments, the federal deficit would have been double.”
Actually, that isn’t quite what the Fraser Institute “study” says – but it is, arguably, the impression its authors intended to convey.
Typically, Fraser Institute reports quote reliable statistics accurately enough, but cherry pick which facts and time-frames to use, and then, if all else fails, reach conclusions unsupported by the facts in press releases they send out by reams to credulous and lazy journalists.
So an educated reader who understands at least the general outline of how Canada’s equalization program works, reading the Postmedia headline, might ask, “How can this be? Ontario and Quebec both contribute more to equalization than Alberta.”
This is because the federal government pays for constitutionally enshrined equalization and other transfers out of tax revenues contributed by all Canadians, and those two provinces are more populous. Alberta doesn’t write a cheque to other provinces. Nothing goes to equalization from revenues collected by Alberta. Never has. You can read a simple explanation here by the Parkland Institute’s Ricardo Acuna of how this works.
In this case, if you parse the Fraser’s factoids carefully, you can see what they’re up to: “… Between 2007 and 2015, Albertans contributed $221.4 billion more revenue to federal coffers than they received in federal transfer payments and services,” the report says.
So while the Fraserites have (presumably intentionally) given the impression they are comparing equalization transfer payments from Albertans to equalization transfer payments to Albertans in the short period from 2007 to 2015 (presumably the best time frame to get the conclusions they wanted, not because of who was prime minister at the time), they in reality seem to be comparing all federal transfers in with such transfers as contributions to the Canada Pension Plan, taxes on jobs with average higher pay than in some regions, GDP Growth, job creation, and capital formation by business. They’re also not, presumably, calculating more general federal “services,” such as the value to all of us of national defence.
Taken far enough, this would be a little like concluding British Columbia and Prince Edward Island contribute more to Confederation than Alberta because they have nicer ocean views.
In other words, the Fraser Institute appears not just to be comparing apples and oranges, but apples and pomegranates, bananas, gooseberries, nectarines, breadfruit, saskatoons and, for all most of us can tell, frozen Martian dustberries, all of them cherry picked from eight years plucked from the ether.
I say “appears” because I’m not going to waste my time making a serious effort to crunch their numbers. We’re all suffering from Fraser Fatigue with the stream of intentionally misleading drivel this group produces. I’ll leave that work to the real economists, which can be a time-consuming process. As usual with Fraser Facts, though, if you just gently tug the string, the whole sweater immediately starts to unravel.
What the Fraser Institute appears to be up to in this case is making a case to build pipelines from Alberta through other parts of Canada – in particular B.C.
“Having shown how important it is for Canada to have a strong Alberta, we itemize a number of actions that governments across the country can take to help improve Alberta’s prospects for a strong recovery,” the Fraser Factotums write. “These actions include: refusing to obstruct the construction of needed energy infrastructure …” Yadda-yadda. (Emphasis added.)
So chances are good, in this particular case, Ms. Notley’s NDP government didn’t even mind this line of argument – although I would suggest from the NDP to accept the help of the Fraser Institute is a bit like taking a lift from a friendly alligator across a flooded creek.
So if the Councillors of the Federation (viz., the premiers) want to do something truly useful this week, they could think about funding a non-partisan Fraser Fact Check body to publicly verify the claims made by the plethora of so-called think tanks that exist to misdirect and confuse political discourse.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for this to happen.
The premiers meet from today until Wednesday. The hotel is named for the prime minister of the same name.
6 Comments
I get it. The Fraser Institute thinks BC should give Alberta a freebie because they over-donated more to the mythical equalization fund that doesn’t exist in practice than BC did. So BC owes them big time and should approve pipelines.
One of the hazards of confederation is that some provinces will do better per capita on income than others. Some citizens do better financially than others as well in any given province. Situation normal.
We already know that the extremely rich resent paying their share of taxes to live in the same society as their less pecunious neighbours, using logic that bears no examination in detail. I have even seen a progressive blogger argue that his municipal taxes should be lower because he owns no cars and bicycles, so why should he pay for road upkeep anyway.
The argument is a reductio ad absurdum that otherwise intelligent people fall prey to, because the human individual is always on the lookout for a bit of a leg up over others, and can invent on the spot justification about things being “not fair”. Boo hoo. Let’s all go back to living off the land in our own cabins with no nearby neighbours. That way we can be sure the fruits of our labours are ours and ours alone. No pesky people around to take “what’s mine”. No, and no organization, and no services that are only affordable when people collaborate as a group, not as a lone human. Still you can see the argument the Conservatives make, when all critical faculties are turned off and the “rugged individualist” line is promoted. Taken to the limit, digging up the prairie as an individual to plant crops for survival, we can at least surmise old Jason would be chubby no longer. And have nobody nearby to berate into seeing things his way. What a bummer!
This graph explains why the Fascist Idolists choose 2007-2015:
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/europpblog/files/2015/01/oilpricechart20002015.jpg
Some reading on (in)equality:
“Rank-reversal aversion”
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/07/intriguing-experiment-reveals-a-fundamental-conflict-in-human-culture/
It is jaw-dropping on how purported journalists and editors from Postmedia continually refuse to refute “so-called” research from the Fraser Institute. Their findings are published without verification, while knowing full well that the Fraser Institute is a lobbying group, dressed up as a conservative philanthropic non-profit, used as a means of laundering economic aims that coincide perfectly with the interests of their corporate funders like the Koch brothers’ financial network.
Conversely, you NEVER see a Postmedia publication print a Broadbent Institute paper or publish a Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives research finding on say, “The case for raising the minimum wage.” Nor do they allow posters to establish links to these research organizations when trying to refute online Postmedia articles. Not allowed.
CONCLUSION: Anything you read from Postmedia concerning the Fraser Institute should be suitably discarded in the trash heap under, “Useless Information Provided by Tainted Sources.”
Interestingly enough after a quick googling session while eating breakfast I was unable to find out how much money the federal government collects by province from personal and corporate income tax, only an average for all of Canada which is $5366 per person for 2016-17. Federal transfers including equalization per capita for the same time period for Quebec $2570 per capita and in Alberta $1364 per capita, a difference of just over $1200. Federal Income tax collected by province would change based on average income in that province. Most recent data I could find on that was for 2012 and this was after tax data for the average family of 2 or more. Alberta was $92300 and Quebec was $64000. I am sure that this has changed somewhat since 2012. But realistically Alberta still has the highest labour participation rate in Canada(about 68% I think) and still has the highest average wage I believe so on a per capita basis through our personal and corporate taxes we would be contributing the most money to the pool from which equalization is drawn. My point is that Albertan’s certainly contribute more and recieve less than other regions of Canada. So Dave I respectively totally disagree with your post today and I have to admit I am totally baffled by your outlook on this topic. Enjoy your day:-)
re: ‘I have to admit I am totally baffled by your outlook on this topic.’
just a wild guess… but maybe your years of reading propaganda from the RW columnists/RW news/rags that is meant to indoctrinate readers…just a wild guess.
People generally believe they are contributing more than others, so it is not hard for the Fraser Institute to cherry pick certain years to support the ideological argument they want to make. Of course there are some problems with this.
First, in arguing for a pipeline through BC, the equalization argument is a weak argument as BC has never been a big recipient of equalization. So on that basis, BC doesn’t “owe” Alberta much.
Second, it is ultimately more a distraction than anything else. It is often brought up by provincial Conservatives when they are asked what happened to all the money from the boom. Translation – “we didn’t p**s ALL of it away, some of it went to other parts of Canada”. Equalization seldom seems to be a big issue when Alberta is doing well. It is only when the economy is struggling that it tends to come up. Strangely equalization works the exact opposite – when times are good in Alberta, we pay more in, when not good we pay less or not at all and perhaps even receive it.
Third the fairness argument is total BS. Is is “fair” that Alberta has a lot of oil and New Brunswick, Quebec or PEI does not? It’s also not “fair” that you can plant flowers on Vancouver Island in February, but not in Red Deer. A lot of things in this world are not “fair”. Yes, Alberta won the economic lottery. You would think that would make us willing to be more generous, rather than less generous.
The whining about equalization is always a bit funny, if it were not so sad and self involved. I doubt that most of those in Alberta would willingly want to go live in a poorer part of the country and try to get by on much lower wages, sporadic or seasonal work and in some cases with lower levels of government services. Not every province has roads as well paved as in Alberta. Maybe they feel they’ve got it bad because the economy here is slower now, but they probably haven’t really seen bad.