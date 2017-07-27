Brian Jean vows to lead Alberta back into the health care wilderness where we wandered with Ralph Klein

PHOTOS: Calgary General Hospital at the moment it was blown to smithereens in November 1992 by Ralph Klein’s conservative government (Photo: City of Calgary). Below: Outgoing Wildrose leader and United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean, former Alberta Health Services CEO Vickie Kaminski and current AHS CEO Verna Yiu.
Outgoing Wildrose Leader Brian Jean, who is campaigning to lead the province’s far-right Frankenparty, has vowed to lead Albertans back into the health care wilderness where they wandered with Ralph Klein a generation ago.
Alberta is still recovering from that misadventure.
Roughly one half of all Alberta hospital beds were closed during the worst years of Conservative premier Klein’s health care “reform,” between the end of 1992 and 1995. Very few of these beds ever reopened, even though the province’s population has doubled since that health care disaster.
The impact is well understood: years of chronic Emergency Room waits, crumbling infrastructure, stratospheric replacement costs, and now a looming staffing crisis as the Baby Boom generation of health care professionals prepares to retire without the experienced replacements who were driven out of the province by Mr. Klein’s destructive and ultimately ineffective policies.
Nevertheless, in introducing his platform to lead the so-called United Conservative Party, Mr. Jean pledged to make $2.6 billion in instant cuts to Alberta’s public sector by freezing salaries, leaving the jobs done by retiring caregivers and other public employees unfilled, and firing managers, many of whom are in fact front-line heath care workers.
According to Mr. Jean, this is supposed to take place throughout the public sector, but in case you doubted his intent with regard to health care, he singled out Alberta Health Services for special mention in his plans. Remember as well that even if he fired the entire provincial civil service, basically unchanged in size since Statistics Canada compiled these numbers in 2011, he would barely save enough money to keep his promise. So health care inevitably would be a significant target.
Mr. Jean would compound the damage by cutting the government’s revenue base and attacking the rights of working people, other typical discredited economic nostrums of the Republicanized Canadian political right. In addition, of course, there would be more cuts later. Typical of conservative politicians, though, Mr. Jean omitted the details.
This is a man who just days ago was telling a tame Postmedia columnist that “gone are the days when hard-right governments are going to be successful in Alberta.” Well, forget about that! Apparently Mr. Jean got a message from the UCP’s Tea Party base, from his cynical campaign advisors, or both.
Either that, or, worse, he really is the “moderate” in this race. Candidate Doug Schweitzer excoriated Mr. Jean for not going far enough, as has UCP Finance Critic Derek Fildebrandt.
Mr. Fildebrandt, at least, has promised to say precisely where he would make cuts. This may sound like a virtue, but more likely it’s a shrewd calculation that his supporters actually enjoy the prospect of hurting their neighbours, especially those with public sector jobs.
Outgoing Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, who will announce his candidacy soon, has lately kept quiet about his plans – although he has vowed in the past to repeal every single piece of legislation passed by Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government, including, presumably, those required by Supreme Court rulings.
If you’re looking for some reasonably balanced thoughts about the money spent on administration in Alberta health care, look no farther than the last two chief executives of Alberta Health Services.
In a letter to the editor of the Edmonton Sun in February 2015, then-CEO Vickie Kaminski, a conservative appointee, pointed out, accurately, that when it comes to directing spending to front-line care instead of administration, no province does better than Alberta.
“Managers only make up three per cent of our AHS workforce,” Ms. Kaminski said in response to a misinformed column by a right-wing Sun columnist. “That includes the lowest-level manager right up to the executive leadership team, including the President and CEO.” She based her arguments on statistics from the respected Canadian Institute for Health Information.
A letter to the Edmonton Journal from Dr. Verna Yiu made the same points in April 2016 in response to another volley of right-wing misrepresentations about the cost of administration at AHS.
As an aside, it seems ham handed for AHS’s communications staff to have used almost identical words in both letters, although the facts had not changed between the two. As is often said in this space, you’re not really plagiarizing if you’re plagiarizing yourself. Just the same, someone should have made the effort to produce a different letter for Dr. Yiu, or to acknowledge that the same points had been made by her predecessor.
Unstated by either Ms. Kaminski or Dr. Yiu, though, was the fact many lower-level AHS managers do in fact deliver front-line health care, and cuts in those “administrative” ranks will directly and negatively impact the level of care that patients receive from front-line nurses and health care aides.
Regardless, while facts may not count for much in the post-truth environment of the UCP, they should nevertheless be part of the general provincial discussion about what the cuts proposed by Mr. Jean and his cohorts would mean for health care in Alberta.
The brutal cuts proposed by Mr. Jean would mean the same thing as the brutal cuts imposed by Mr. Klein in the 1990s: Worse health outcomes, longer wait times, crammed Emergency Rooms, closed rural and urban facilities, demoralized health care professionals, another lost generation of nurses who take their skills to greener pastures, and a general collapse into the general dysfunction from which we are only now recovering.
Moreover, over the long term, fixing the damage done would cost more than continuing to run the system with a steady hand.
These dystopic outcomes, of course, would be used to justify calls for a more expensive, less fair system of privatized health care – which may, of course, be the whole idea.
Until the last few days, I had thought Brian Jean was emerging as a voice of moderation, and as a result, ‘electability’ in a general election. Instead he seems to be joining the race to the extreme right.
In addition to severe cuts, Mr. Jean has also promised a referendum on photo radar and equalization payments. Lumped together, it makes for an interesting analysis of his target demographic.
he not yet clarify how he would save 2.6B so why do you already jump with conclusion?
Alberta healthcare 34% above average in Canada but have this reflected on quality of service 34% better in comparison to other provinces?
but we have quite a bunch of public “servants”, who’s salary and absence of accountability, does turn green faced envy in private sector.
Managers and senior administrators have important roles to play. Without them, direct-care staff would not have the resources, both human and material, to do their jobs; nor would they have the policy guidance they need to do them well. Direct-care staff need people to sign payroll and hire replacements for those that move, change jobs or retire; they need people to sign purchase orders for consumable supplies and replacement equipment; they need people to lead policy development to ensure best practices in the organization; they need people to look at population and demographic trends to determine changes in service levels in different parts of the province. Large organizations like AHS also need financial monitoring staff to ensure value for money and to prevent misappropriation of public funds, always a risk when dealing with fallible human beings.
None of the people carrying out the roles I have just described work at the bedside, but all of them are essential to the
functioning of the system. And, make no mistake, the kind of privatized health care system Mr Jean appears to favour would need all of those same people, and probably many more; if you don’t believe me on this, just look south of the border, where the health care system is burdened with far more administrative overhead than anywhere in Canada.
Nothing awe-inspiring or new from Jean folks. Old pig — new lipstick.
When you base your entire leadership campaign on dystopian demagoguery you can expect harsh media and public criticism. That’s exactly what Jean is enduring these days because of his ill-advised practice of preaching kamikaze economics.
http://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/graham-thomson-will-the-new-united-conservative-party-simply-be-a-wildrose-2-0
“A letter to the Edmonton Journal from Dr. Verna Yiu”
i guess it’s hard to find anything decent if you use her to support your point of view.
sure, she’s exemplary conscious and patriotic local top manager.
only she seems prefers to keep her $568,321 salary and don’t like to settle for “humble” $100K and redirect remaining $468K to hire 8-9 additional nurses.
what a hypocrisy.
Brian Jean is delusional if he thinks he’ll be the leader of the Unite the White party.
The reality is he’ll end up being Kenney’s lapdog, just like McKay was for Harper.
Dear Mr, Jean,
Kenney’s intention is to oust YOU. Maybe you are OK with that. If that is so, don’t pretend this will be an honest race for the leadership of this frankenparty.
Most revealing will their position be on lab testing.
Recently AHS annouced plans to buy out the private laboratory testing company Dynalife and transfer its services back to the province when the current contract expires in 2022.
Alert readers will recall last year current Health minister Sarah Hoffman cancelling a $3-billion contract with Australian company, Sonic Healthcare, awarded by the previous PC government. Sonic was supposed to have taken over from Dynalife, a highly controversial move at the time. Some wondered why would the province be outsourcing services to an outside foreign company, especially one that needed to pay stock dividends to its shareholders.
More recently an Australian public watchdog group Grattan Institute put out a report claiming the Austrailian gov’t was paying too much for services provided by Sonic Healthcare and patients needed to be protected from added fees. It was a hot button issue in Australia’s election.
So the question that needs asking will the UPC roll back those NDP plans and privitize lab services. More to the point, will it reinstate the Sonic Healthcare contract.
I am not sure how Mr. Jean plans to balance the budget with his $ 2.6 billion in cuts, given the deficit is far larger than that. It is a mathematical mystery to me, unless he actually means to cut something like $2.6 billion each year for several years. However, that was not clear to me from what he said.
I suppose we should be thankful, this is the first hint of real policy from the right. I feel Mr. Jean’s low ball estimate of the cuts, is just a ruse to reassure unsuspecting voters that the cuts do not need to be brutal. However, some in his party are already saying his plan is too modest. I am sure if Mr. Jean gets a chance to implement his plan, the cuts will somewhere along the line change from modest to brutal. Either that or the deficit will not be eliminated or safely after the election he will conclude that a sales tax is not such a bad thing after all. I think brutal cuts will be the most likely option, with the misleading message “this will only hurt a little bit, you will barely feel it” being used to entice voters to support much more slashing than they are comfortable with.
Big picture – Alberta’s energy revenues are about 10 billion a year lower than in the Klein era, so we have a deficit now. Its really quite simple. It is not due to government over spending or poor management as the right wing likes to pretend. It will take either brutal cuts or new taxes to get rid of that deficit in the short term. Those that pretend otherwise are not being honest with Albertans.