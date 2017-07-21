Ami McKay’s The Witches of New York leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 9, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Witches of New York – Ami McKay

2. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

3. The Child – Fiona Barton

4. Camino Island: A Novel – John Grisham

5. Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman

6. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

7. One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis

8. Children of Earth and Sky – Guy Gavriel Kay

9. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

10. The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling*

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein

3. The Vimy Trap: Or, How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Great War – Ian McKay, Jamie Swift

4. Hunger. A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay

5. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

6. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*

7. Welcome to Radio! My life in broadcasting, so far – Bob Layton *

8. The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Ackerman

9. A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg*, Eric Coulthard*

10. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

* Alberta Author