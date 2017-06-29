Passages by Alberta author Anne Hamre leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 25, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Passages – Anne Hamre*
2. The Ghosts of Sundown (Young Adult) – D. C. Hooke*
3. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+
4. Two Times a Traitor (Children’s) – Karen Bass*
5. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
6. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy
7. Hag-Seed: The Tempest Retold – Margaret Atwood
8. The Spawning Grounds – Gail Anderson-Dargatz
9. Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur
10. Camino Island – John Grisham
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. A Peakbagger’s Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg*, Eric Coulthard*
2. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese
3. No is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
4. The Social Life of Ink: Culture, Wonder And Our Relationship With The Written Word – Ted Bishop*
5. You Might Be From Canada If… – Michael de Adder
6. Hunger. A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
7. My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward – Mark Lukach
8. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir – Sherman Alexie
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
10. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance
* Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher
