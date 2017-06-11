The Heavy Bear by Tim Bowling tops Edmonton fiction bestseller list; poetry by the same Alberta author is No. 2

David Climenhaga 5 days ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 4, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling*

2. The Duende of Tetherball (Poetry) – Tim Bowling*

3. The Sweetest One – Melanie Mah*

4. Children of Earth and Sky – Guy Gavriel Kay

5. The Thirst: A Harry Hole Novel – Jo Nesbo

6. Something Unremembered – Della Dennis*+

7. The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah

8. American Gods – Neil Gaiman

9. Goodnight From London – Jennifer Robson

10. Dragon Teeth – Michael Crichton

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Sugar Ride: Cycling from Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur – Yvonne Blomer

2. Beyond Mile Zero: The Vanishing Alaska Highway Lodge Community – Lily Gontard (author), Mark Kelly (photographer)

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari

4. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy D. Snyder

5. Confederation Drive – Janice MacDonald*

6. All the Sweet Things: Baked Goods and Stories from the Kitchen of Sweetsugarbean – Renée Kohlman

7. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They … How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben and Tim Flannery

8. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

9. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

10. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis – J.D. Vance

*Alberta Author

+Alberta Publisher

