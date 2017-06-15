Alphabet Stage, kids’ book by Alberta author Linda Phillips, tops Audreys’ Edmonton bestseller list

David Climenhaga 1 day ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 11, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Alphabet Stage (Children’s) – Linda M. Phillips*

2. Two Times a Traitor (Children’s) – Karen Bass*

3. Cityscapes in Mating Season – Lise Gaston*

4. The Lesser Blessed – Richard Van Camp*

5. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy

6. Black Apple – Joan Crate*

7. Pemmican Eaters – Marilyn Dumont*

8. Beren and Lúthien – J.R.R. Tolkien

9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

10. mitêwâcimowina: Indigenous Science Fiction and Speculative Storytelling – Neil McLeod, (Ed.)

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1 The Dolphin Parent: A Guide to Raising Healthy, Happy, and Self-Motivated Kids – Without Turning into a Tiger – Shimi K. Kang, M.D

2. Writing Menopause: An Anthology of Fiction, Poetry and Creative Non-Fiction – Jane Cawthorne*& E.D. Morin* (Eds.)

3. A Brilliant Idea Every 60 Seconds. – Michael Kryton *

4. This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly

5. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from A Secret World – Peter Wohlleben (Author), Tim Flannery (Foreword)

6. Into the Fire The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*

7. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*

8. Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray – Damian Asher*, Omar Mouallem*

9. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy – Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

10. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese

*Alberta author