Alphabet Stage, kids’ book by Alberta author Linda Phillips, tops Audreys’ Edmonton bestseller list for second week

David Climenhaga 4 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 18, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Alphabet Stage (Children’s) – Linda M. Phillips*

2. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+

3. Throwing the Diamond Hitch (Poetry) – Emily Ursuliak*+

4. Two Times a Traitor (Children’s) – Karen Bass*

5. These are Not Love Poems (Poetry) – Marina Reid Hale*

6. Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains – Yasuko Thanh

7. Beren and Luthien – J.R.R. Tolkien

8. The Dark and Other Love Stories – Deborah Willis*

9. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

10. The Girl With All the Gifts – M.R. Carey

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. More Tough Crimes: True Cases by Canadian Judges and Criminal Lawyers – William Trudell and Lorene Shyba (Eds.), Hon. Patrick LeSage (foreword)*+

2. Winston Churchill and MacKenzie King: So Similar, So Different – Terry Reardon

3. Juliet’s Answer: One Man’s Search for Love and the Elusive Cure for Heartbreak – Glenn Dixon*

4. No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein

5. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*

6. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery (foreword)

7. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson

9. 25 Places in Canada Every Family Should Visit – Jody Robbins*

10. Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy – Joseph Mercola

*Alberta Author

+Alberta Publisher