Nuala: A Fable, by Alberta author Kimmy Beach, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 9 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended March 19, 2017, compiled on March 21, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Nuala: A Fable – Kimmy Beach*†

2. The Lonely Hearts Hotel – Heather O’Neill

3. Fifteen Dogs – André Alexis

4. If I Were in a Cage I’d Reach Out for You – Adele Barclay

5. The Break – Katherena Vermette

6. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*†

7. Company Town – Madeline Ashby

8. Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman

9. Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman

10. Swimming Lessons – Claire Fuller

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Burgess Shale: The Canadian Writing Landscape of the 1960s – Margaret Atwood†

2. Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes

3. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

4. The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love and Loss – Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt

5. I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama – Eric Braeden

6. The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier

7. Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip – Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller

8. This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly

9. The Happiness Equation – Neil Pasricha

10. Lion – Saroo Brierley

*Alberta Author

†Alberta Publisher