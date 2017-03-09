Minefields of Indigenous health care featured at top of Audreys Books Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

David Climenhaga 16 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended March 3, 2017, compiled on March 5, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Girl Waits With Gun – Amy Stewart

2. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*†

3. Break – Katherena Vermette

4. Something Unremembered – Della Dennis*†

5. A Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman

6. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

7. All Our Wrong Todays – Elan Mastai

8. The Couple Next Door – Shari Lapena

9. Lincoln in the Bardo – George Saunders

10. Silence Fallen – Patricia Briggs

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes

2. Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip – Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller

3. The Outside Circle: A Graphic Novel – Patti LaBoucane Benson,* Kelly Mellings*

4. Earls: The Cookbook – Jim Sutherland

5. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

6. The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier

7. This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly

8. Triple Crown: Winning Canada’s Energy Future – Jim Prentice,* Jean-Sebastien Rioux*

9. A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order – Richard Haass

10. Dysfunction: Canada After Keystone XL – Dennis McConaghy*

* Alberta author

† Alberta publisher