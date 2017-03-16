A Man Called Ove, fiction by Swedish blogger Fredrik Backman, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 16 hours ago 3 Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended March 12, 2017, compiled on March 14, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman

2. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*†

3. Fifteen Dogs – Andre Alexis

4. Nostalgia – M.G. Vassanji

5. The Lonely Hearts Hotel – Heather O’Neill

6. The Break – Katerena Vermette

7. The German Girl – Armando Correa

8. The Naturalist – Alissa York

9. Company Town – Madeline Ashby

10. A Dog’s Purpose – Bruce W. Cameron

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Open Hear, Open Mind – Clara Hughes

2. Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes

3. Fur Trade in the West (Children’s Nonfiction) – Phyllis Arnold*

4. This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly

5. Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip – Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller

6. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown,* Tina Faiz*

7. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

8. The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier

9. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah

10. Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman

*Alberta author

†Alberta publisher