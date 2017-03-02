David D. Orr’s ‘Encountering Riel’ remains atop Edmonton fiction bestseller list

David Climenhaga 1 day ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 24, 2017, compiled on Feb. 29, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*

2. The Break – Katherena Vermette

3. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

4. A Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman

5. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

6. Lion – Saroo Brierley

7. The Bookshop on the Corner – Jenny Colgan

8. Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur

9. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

10. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Passage Across the Mersey – Robert Bhatia*

2, This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly

3. The Outside Circle – Patti LaBoucane Benson, Kelly Mellings*

4. Songs Upon the Rivers: The Buried History of the French-Speaking Canadiens and Metis from the Great Lakes and the Mississippi across to the Pacific – Michel Bouchard, Robert Foxcurran, Sebastien Malette

5. The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier

6. Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston*

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari

8. Triple Crown: Winning Canada’s Energy Future – Jim Prentice*, Jean-Sebastien Rioux*

9. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

10. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

* Alberta Author