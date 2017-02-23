David D. Orr’s ‘Encountering Riel’ is this week’s Edmonton fiction bestseller, Audreys Books reports

David Climenhaga 13 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 17, 2017, compiled on Feb. 21, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*†

2. Something Unremembered – Della Dennis*†

3. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*†

4. Evelina – Frances Burney†

5. Birdie – Tracey Lindberg*

6. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

7. Company Town – Madeline Ashby

8. Punk – Lex J. Grootelaar*

9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

10. Break – Katherena Vermette

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes

2. Passage Across the Mersey – Robert Bhatia

3. A Story of Edmonton’s Roots – Bruce Jeffery*

4. Lion – Saroo Brierley

5. Talking Music 2: More Blues Radio and Roots – Holger Petersen*

6. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

7. Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right – Jane Mayer

8. Happiness Equation – Neil Pasricha

9. Triple Crown: Winning Canada’s Energy Future – Jim Prentice* and Jean-Sebastien Rioux*

10. Juliet’s Answer: One Man’s Search for Love and the Elusive Cure for Heartbreak – Glenn Dixon*

*Alberta author

†Alberta publisher