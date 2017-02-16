The Break, by Katherena Vermette, returns to top of Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 7 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 10, 2017, compiled on Feb. 14, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Break – Katherena Vermette

2. A Still and Bitter Grave – Ann Marston*

3. Everybody’s Fool – Richard Russo

4. The Naturalist – Alissa York

5. Arcadia – Iain Pears

6. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

7. The Slow Waltz of Turtles – Katherine Pancol, William Rodarmar

8. I’ll Take You There – Wally Lamb

9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

10. Memoirs of a Polar Bear – Yoko Tawada, Susan Bernofsky

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Facing the Shards – Joy Ruth Mickelson*

2. Your House, Your Choice: Whoever Told You That What You Don’t Know Won’t Hurt You, Surely Wasn’t Talking About Your Older House – Re Peters

3. The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier

4. The Case Against Sugar – Gary Taubes

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari

6. Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot*

7. Dysfunction: Canada After Keystone XL – Dennis McConaghy *

8. Change the Story, Change the Future – David Korten

9. The Lose Your Belly Diet – Trav Stork

10. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

*Alberta author