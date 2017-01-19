A Wake for the Dreamland by Laurel Deedrick-Mayne tops YEG bestseller list

David Climenhaga 3 days ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 13, 2017, compiled on Jan. 17, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

2. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

3. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

4. Postcards from the Edge – Carrie Fisher

5. The Nest – Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

6. The Couturier of Milan: The Triad Years – Ian Hamilton

7. The Fate of the Tearling – Erika Johansen

8. The Association of Small Bombs – Karan Mahajan

9. The Little Red Chairs – Edna O’Brien

10. The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz*

2. Wishful Drinking – Carrie Fisher

3. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah

4. Fur Trade in the West (Children’s) – Phyllis Arnold*

5. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard*

6. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

7. Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Drobot*

8. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Nation – Sydney Sharpe*, Don Braid*

9. A Family Outing – Ruby Remenda Swanson*

10. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds – Michael Lewis

*Alberta authors