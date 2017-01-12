Kate Boorman’s Heartfire tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 6, 2017, compiled on Jan. 10, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Heartfire: A Winterkill Novel – Kate A. Boorman*

2. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

3. Russian Dolls: Stories from the Breathing Castle – W.P. Kinsella*

4. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

5. The Sellout – Paul Beatty

6. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

7. The Little Red Chairs – Edna O’Brien

8. Blood Red Summer: A Leo Desroches Mystery – Wayne Arthurson*

9. The Sympathizer – Viet Thanh Nguyen

10. Lady Cop Makes Trouble: Kopp Sisters Novel #2 – Amy Stewart

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown,* Tina Faiz*

2. Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot*

3. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Nation – Sydney Sharpe,* Don Braid*

4. Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Drobot*

5. Sixty: The Beginning of the End, or the End of the Beginning? Ian Brown

6. Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari

8. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company – ed. David Leonard*

9. Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In – Bernie Sanders

10. The Nazi Officer’s Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust – Edith H. Beer, Susan Dworkin

* Alberta Authors