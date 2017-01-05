‘The Darkest Dark,’ kids’ book by Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan and Terry Fan moves to top Edmonton fiction spot

David Climenhaga 4 mins ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended December 31, 2016, compiled on January 3, 2017 by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan

2. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

3. Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire

4. Commonwealth – Ann Patchett

5. Bit Rot – Douglas Coupland

6. Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Enigma – Eric Van Lustbader

7. Jerusalem – Alan Moore

8. 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl – Mona Awad

9. The High Mountains of Portugal – Yann Martel

10. Conclave – Robert Harris

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard*

2. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz *

3. The McDavid Effect: Connor McDavid and the New Hope for Hockey – Marty Klinkenberg*

4. The Fur Trade in the West (children’s) – Phyllis Arnold*

5. The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher

6. First Star I See Tonight: Ukrainian Christmas Traditions – Orysia Tracz

7. Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design – Charles Montgomery

8. 99: Stories of the Game – Wayne Gretzky, Kirstie McLellan Day

9. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah

10. Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson

*Alberta Author