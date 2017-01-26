The Break by Katherena Vermette tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 24 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 20, 2017, compiled on Jan. 24, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Break – Katherena Vermette

2. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

3. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

4. The Chosen Maiden – Eva Strachniak

5. The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher

6. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

7. Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot*

8 The German Girl – Armando Correa

9. Victoria: A Novel of a Young Queen – Daisy Goodwin

10. The Association of Small Bombs – Karan Mahajan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design – Charles Montgomery

2. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohllleben, Tim Flannery

3. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz*

4. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Nation – Sydney Sharpe*, Don Braid*

5. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company – ed. Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens

6. I am Woman – Lee Maracle

7. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

8. The Marriott Cell: The Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom – Mohamed Fahmy, Carol Shaben*, Amal Clooney

9. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds – Michael Lewis

10. The Telomere Effect – A Revolutionary Approach to Living Younger, Healthier, Longer – Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn, Dr. Elissa Epel

* Alberta author