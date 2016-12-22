books
David Climenhaga 2 days ago No Comments

Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Share This Post

Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
2. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
3. The Whistler – John Grisham
4. Son of France: A Christopher Kruse Novel – Todd Babiak *
5. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
6. Commonwealth – Ann Patchett
7. The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan
8. The Traitors of Camp 133 – Wayne Arthurson *
9. The Break – Katherena Vermette
10. A Taste of Murder – Jack Wear *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company – Ed. Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens *
2. Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston *
3. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country – Don Braid,* Sydney Sharpe*
4. Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire
5. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, * Tina Faiz *
6. Sun Dogs and Yellowcake: Gunnar Mines – A Canadian Story – Patricia Sandberg
7. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery
8. Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot *
9. Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost *
10. This is That: Travel Guide to Canada – Chris Kelly, Pat Kelly, Peter Oldring *

*  Alberta Author

Post Tags
Categories Bestsellers