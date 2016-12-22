Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 2 days ago No Comments

Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

2. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

3. The Whistler – John Grisham

4. Son of France: A Christopher Kruse Novel – Todd Babiak *

5. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

6. Commonwealth – Ann Patchett

7. The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan

8. The Traitors of Camp 133 – Wayne Arthurson *

9. The Break – Katherena Vermette

10. A Taste of Murder – Jack Wear *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company – Ed. Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens *

2. Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston *

3. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country – Don Braid,* Sydney Sharpe*

4. Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire

5. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, * Tina Faiz *

6. Sun Dogs and Yellowcake: Gunnar Mines – A Canadian Story – Patricia Sandberg

7. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

8. Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot *

9. Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost *

10. This is That: Travel Guide to Canada – Chris Kelly, Pat Kelly, Peter Oldring *

* Alberta Author