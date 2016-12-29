books
David Climenhaga

‘Do Not Say We Have Nothing’ by Madeleine Thien remains atop Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
2. The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan
3. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
4. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*
5. The Sellout – Paul Beatty
6. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*
7. Swing Time – Zadie Smith
8. The Whistler – John Grisham
9. The Witches of New York – Ami McKay
10. The Nest – Cynthia D’Apriz Sweeney

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard*
2. The Marriott Cell: The Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom – Mohamed Fhamy, Carol Shaben *, Amal Clooney
3. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz*
4. 99: Stories of the Game – Wayne Gretzky, Kirstie McLellan Day
5. Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost*
6. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohileben, Tim Flattery
7. Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Debrot*
8. The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us – Jay Ingram*
9. Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson
10. Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston*

*Alberta Author

