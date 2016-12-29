‘Do Not Say We Have Nothing’ by Madeleine Thien remains atop Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 1 hour ago No Comments

Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

2. The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan

3. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

4. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

5. The Sellout – Paul Beatty

6. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*

7. Swing Time – Zadie Smith

8. The Whistler – John Grisham

9. The Witches of New York – Ami McKay

10. The Nest – Cynthia D’Apriz Sweeney

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard*

2. The Marriott Cell: The Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom – Mohamed Fhamy, Carol Shaben *, Amal Clooney

3. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz*

4. 99: Stories of the Game – Wayne Gretzky, Kirstie McLellan Day

5. Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost*

6. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohileben, Tim Flattery

7. Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Debrot*

8. The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us – Jay Ingram*

9. Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson

10. Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston*

*Alberta Author