Under fierce attack for asking Trump Administration officials pause their tariff war on Canada until a friendlier Conservative government could be elected in Ottawa and anticipating more of the same when she waltzes off to Florida today to sit down with an unsavoury far-right bloviator, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responded with a diatribe in the Legislature yesterday targeting her many critics.
Quoting Winston Churchill and channelling Margaret Thatcher (the lady who was not for turning), John Diefenbaker, Ralph Klein and the Bible, Premier Smith trowelled it on pretty thickly – thickly enough, indeed, methought the lady did protest too much.
Her foes, including “eastern media pundits and politicians who favour political grandstanding to effective diplomacy” – not to mention “Team Carney,” at which she seemed particularly incensed – want her to “abandon my post, remain in Alberta, and do absolutely nothing to defend our province,” she complained.
Her post, as she sees it, is at the side of Internet “influencer” Ben Shapiro – presumably a hero from her days as a far-right talk radio host – and she’s not about to be denied either the pleasure of the visit or the expenses she’ll need to get there.
Accordingly, she has recast today’s taxpayer-funded junket as an act of heroism. “I’m fiercely criticized for going into the lion’s den to change the hearts and minds of the very Americans that we need on Canada’s side to avoid a trade war with the most powerful economy on earth,” she averred. (Some lion’s den. Those Republican lions are likely to be as tame as the ones that failed to confront the prophet Daniel in their Old Testament den.)
“They want this lady, and Alberta, to just sit down and shut up!” (Yes, please, please sit down and shut up, one can imagine Mr. Poilievre mumbling prayerfully.)
“Well, here is my response to that: I will not be silent. Alberta will not be silent. We will not be pushed around and called traitors for merely having the courage to actually do something about our nation’s and province’s predicament other than merely indulging in self-righteous tantrums.” (Some tantrum projection here, perhaps?)
“And I for one will never be silenced by the party in Ottawa that has sold out our beloved province for the last 10 years, with the help of their NDP collaborators,” she continued, jabbing a finger at the Opposition benches with a sneer worthy of prime minister Diefenbaker staring down Jack Pickersgill in 1958.
“They’re going to have to roll me off on a stretcher before I will stop fighting for our province and our people!”
Well, props whoever came up with this florid stuff. It’s pretty rich, in both the best and worse senses of that turn of phrase. And those eastern bastards on Team Carney, as premier Klein might have put it, and the premier’s western foes on Team Nenshi, will be rubbing their hands with glee.
Ms. Smith’s kind of bombast and defensive determination to keep doing the wrong thing is God’s gift to the makers of campaign attack ads, and the Liberals under Mr. Carney appear, for once, to be prepared to use such tactics.
So allow me to close with a possibly unpopular opinion: This is a positive development because Canadians and citizens of the declining number of other democracies actually like negative political advertising and respond to it positively.
The use of negative political ads – I think that they think – indicates an actual commitment to a political party’s cause, a belief that a party’s leaders actually believe their fight is worth fighting.
Conservative politicians figured this out long ago, and it has manifestly worked for them. Progressive politicians, not so much.
That seems to be changing, though, and Ms. Smith is a rich vein of excellent material for anyone looking for ways to undercut Mr. Poilievre.
Transcript of Ms. Smith’s statement in the Legislature
Just to be fair, and avoid accusations I am quoting the premier out of context, here is my transcript of what she had to say, taken from a news clip of today’s session. You can check its accuracy against Alberta Hansard when it appears, better late than never, sometime today.
“I am now off to the U.S., yet again, to try and speak to Americans, this time, through the second largest podcaster, in the world, whose audience is made up exactly of the people we need to persuade, to convince their president to change course on tariffs against Canada. And what does Team Carney want me to do? They want me to abandon my post, remain in Alberta, and do absolutely nothing to defend our province. They want me to cower in the face of eastern media pundits and politicians who favour political grandstanding to effective diplomacy. I’m fiercely criticized for going into the lion’s den to change the hearts and minds of the very Americans that we need on Canada’s side to avoid a trade war with the most powerful economy on earth. They want this lady, and Alberta, to just sit down and shut up. Well, here is my response to that. I will not be silent. Alberta will not be silent. We will not be pushed around and called traitors for merely having the courage to actually do something about our nation’s and province’s predicament other than merely indulging in self-righteous tantrums. And I for one will never be silenced by the party in Ottawa that has sold out our beloved province for the last 10 years, with the help of their NDP collaborators. I have and I always will put Albertans first, and until this danger to Alberta and our economy is past, they’re going to have to roll me off on a stretcher before I will stop fighting for our province and our people. So, they can call me, and my caucus, whatever name in the dictionary they want, as long as Albertans know that we are fighting for them and their families, we could care less what the members opposite or Liberal politicians in Ottawa have to say about us. Because Albertans expect their premier, and government to always put Albertans first and lead them through this storm with fearless determination. As Winston Churchill once said, fear is a reaction, courage is a decision. …”
Hello DJC and fellow commenters,
She loves Albertans so much that she can’t wait to gift ?grift? our tax dollars to her favourite for-profit friends to ensure that Albertans have less health care and longer wait times as we have always wanted. The cost and longer wait times have just been confirmed by research conducted by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. It is a perfect example of her view of what Albertans deserve. As you say and as Bill Shakespeare may have observed, “The lady does protest too much methink.”
It seems like Smith put on quite a show here, which as ridiculous and over the top it is, actually makes some political sense for her.
First of all she is playing to the base, which in Alberta may be just large enough politically. Secondly, despite what she says she actually does not care if it hurts Poilievre. Much like Ford, she realizes the CPC winning may not help her politically and could hurt her in the future. Lastly every moment talking about something other than her health care scandals now is a good thing for her.
Yes the CPC would love for her to shut up now and may have even already given her that message. If they did, it may have accomplished the opposite. In any event, a defiant Smith is a gift to the Federal Liberals.
It doesn’t seem she accomplished anything so far with all her trips to the US, meetings and discussions with very extreme right wing people. I doubt the upcoming trip will either, but don’t tell her not to go, that will make Danielle very angry! Apparently she has found her people there and she is determined to spend as much time as possible with them, even if every dog in the rest of Canada will howl.
I hope the sun has set.
When you see the wheels turn, you smile, shake your head or say your piece. Albertans should say their piece and Nenshi needs to go all out.
Name dropping another, but in Churchill’s case a more famous floor crosser, he did it twice, makes the rant more pathetic. Running to the safety of a predictable and friendly podcaster seems to be Karen’s way of avoiding the health service contracts scandal and again being shown as unwilling to and very likely incapable of working cohesively with the Prime Minister and other Premiers when national survival is threatened. There are opportunities at home to practice the diplomacy and courage she speaks of, but those are qualities unnecessary in the world of a Ben Shapiro follower and Trump fan girl.
Churchill became Prime Minister of a coalition parliament in 1940 by the sufferance of the Labour Party because unlike fellow Conservatives he understood and opposed the dangers of fascism’s rise. Appeasement to Franco, Hitler and Mussolini was entrenched and widespread throughout Europe and the United States in the 1920’s and 1930’s. Chamberlain’s ‘peace for our time’ speech while holding up and displaying his and Hitler’s signature on the Munich Agreement was later used to make him the sacrificial lamb scapegoated to draw attention from some very sinister movements and individuals prevalent during those times. By the spring of 1945 the war’s end was closing. Churchill mistakenly believed his performance as Prime Minister had won public approval and called a general election which in July that year was won by Clement Attlee with a landslide victory.
Power appears to sometimes have the ability to appear limitless and endless to those possessing it and cause them to detach them from reality. Smith may dig herself into deeper holes and become increasingly desperate and belligerent. Maybe more so as looking over her shoulder to watch out for knives and identify those sharpening them will add to the stress. Suspect she’s learned that playing politics is a lot different than talking about it on blogs and radio chat shows.
Churchill, the anti-fascist: “We shall wipe them out, every one of them, men, women, and children. There shall not be a Japanese left on the face of the earth.l.
Churchill, expressing his innate understanding of fascism: “I do not admit,” he went on, “that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America, or the black people of Australia . . . by the fact that a stronger race, a higher grade race . . . has come in and taken its place.”“
Churchill showing his disdain for Mussolini: “I could not help being charmed, like so many other people have been, by his gentle and simple bearing and by his calm, detached poise in spite of so many burdens. If I had been an Italian, I am sure that I should have been whole-heartedly with you from start to finish in your triumphant struggle against the bestial appetites and passions of Leninism.“
I almost feel sorry for her, all the drama, the intensity, and unless I missed something, all for naught. If that had been PP in the HoC ; it would have pandemonium, all the caucus on there feet cheering him on, catcalls etc. while the speaker was trying to bring order.
Going by the looks on the faces around her , she could have been wearing a groucho mask and no one would have noticed. IMHO, the only thing missing was the ‘swoon’.
I’m doing this all for you etc. etc. Shades of Scarlet perchance? Or was that more Rhett ?
Maybe she was rehearsing for her Play- ger-u show.
And what’s with the “being carried out on a stretcher “.is she being haunted by ghosts of the victims of her efficient health care services?
So, will she be on the way when news of the new tariffs are announced?and will she be doing a Skype meeting with the other Premiers and PMMC, or is she going to bypass that as well? I mean she could send LaVar Payne to Florida/sidetrip to Washington/ in her place or even Rob Anderson, right?
As someone pointed out lately, helping Skippy might be a moot point. At the rate he’s going with the lies he’s telling (fact checked–what he said was incorrect/ cbc news) Pinocchio won’t be able to afford going across the border, what with all the tariffs on softwood lumber and all. Gives a whole new vibe to his predilection for axes.
Just saying!
Look here! This a no knock warrant! We’ve searched your place and you’re free to go on about your business, but before you go? Here are our extra special, electronic warrant offers, that allows us, at any time, to incarcerate any and all who are suspected of alleging that “Sir” John eh Macdonald was not the Canadian Ronald Reagan! Sign here to be free! Upgrades to the frequent flyer miles members club subscriptions are available in Prince Albert and Kingston! Plus? We entertain you! https//youtu.be/whQQpwwvSh4?t=1
Here’s a thought: I wonder if she’s auditioning for a post-politics career as a right wing radio host/podcaster in the vast US media echo chamber (or as Charlie Pierce has it, the Great Wingnut Wurlitzer). After all, shooting your mouth off is a lot less work, easier, and more lucrative than, you know, actually governing.
Mark: I absolutely believe that is part of what this is about. DJC
My thoughts as well. Danielle isn’t worried about negative election ads because she won’t be here in 2027. At least two of her ‘loyal’ cabinet ministers are working the phones right now and fine tuning their leadership campaign plans. Returning to media in Alberta won’t work. Her former bosses at Corus couldn’t wait to get rid of her. Plus, Corus stock is now trading at 9 cents a share. I’m surprised QR and other Corus stations are still on the air. If she wants to get back into the talk show biz, she has to look south of the border. Basically, every appearance she makes on US alt wrong media is an audition tape. On Alberta taxpayers’ dime.
Yeah but what they hell would they even want her for ? The tiny sliver of revenue they get from Canadian viewers they’re already getting. People tend to distance themselves from losers who can’t do anything for them, especially sycophantic grifters like prager u Ben Shapiro and the daily wire universe.
By the by, the “Ben Shapiro show” is #61 on the publicly available Spotify charts, the number one podcast is currently the NYT podcast “the daily”, Rogan himself is no longer the king of Spotify, could be the more podcasts become incredibly common, the lower percentage of grievance based freaks dominating the listenership. I dunno, but Mr Helium voice with his delusions of grandeur isn’t even as popular as he was six months ago.
I have had a similar ‘lil pp thought thinking it must be hard to campaign to lead Canada and audition for the trump show. Drumpf instantly swoons to toadying tho no matter the history. A good % of his entourage formerly framed him as adolf .
If it is it may not be the waste of taxpayer dollars it initially seemed like.
and her activities will be simpler from the small home studio in panama.
Mark Konnert: In Alberta, Danielle Smith was sacked as a radio talk show host, because her ideas were wacky. The radio station that sacked her had Conservative leanings, but even so, what Danielle Smith said, while on the air, was too much risk for them. Maybe Danielle Smith will find some type of outlet to work for, where that won’t happen?
Used Car salesPeople will also use bluster, appeals to a scattering of sentiments, and projection to convince you to buy what they are selling.
Marlaina loves the sound of her own voice, but it feels to me like she’s starting to lose the audience. The constant gaslighting, lying and deflecting are finally wearing thin. It’s almost impossible to believe a word she says and I sense that Albertans are coming to realize it too.
There is no way to defend wasting taxpayer dollars on yet another junket to Florida, but she figures if she makes enough noise and points at “eastern media” that will be enough to fool the rubes. Well, the rubes are starting to smell a rat. This is the worst possible time to be collaborating with the MAGA windbags who think Canada is a “silly country” and that we’ll soon be running the Panama Canal for the mango Mussolini.
Oh and taking the measly $200 from AISH recipients tells you everything you need to know about Marlaina and Jason Nixon. Shameful isn’t nearly a strong enough word for this kind of deliberate cruelty to the less fortunate.
Medicine Hat you need to recall your MLA. She’s out of country consorting with people who think Canada is a joke. Marlaina is the joke and it’s not funny anymore.
Where did you read that AISH is going to be cut back by 200.00?
Kate: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-to-claw-back-federal-disability-benefit-from-aish-recipients-1.7493962 DJC
Kate: The UCP are very heartless. It shows.
I’d love to know what each MLA receives as a living allowance. When I worked in PDD, my guys received $850/month and our MLA, Richard (Dick) Magnus, received $1750. He assured me that a committee had reviewed AISH allowances and found $850 to be sufficient, but obviously not for MLA’s.
Regan: I knew Richard Magnus, indeed he was once my MLA, and I can assure you that no one ever called him “Dick” without the indefinite article in front of that word. DJC
Smith is a willing stooge for the extreme right in the U.S. and an embarrassment to the rest of Canada. For Alberta’s NDP and the Federal Liberals, she could be the gift that keeps on giving.
I would say prepare the stretcher.
I have access to a stretcher… and restraints… and a spit hood… and it’s prepared!
Funny how while Smith was blathering on in the Legislature, Trump was in Washington imposing tariffs on all cars not made in the US. While Smith is trying to pat herself on her back, almost everyone is seeing her for her outstanding stupidity. I can hardly wait to see the battle over energy surcharges / tariffs. My money is on her losing.
She should have mentioned the Nazis and fighting on the beaches. That one is my favorite. Daniel in the lions’ den is too much of a mixed metaphor.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-52588148
Everybody knows she’s up to no good down there, and all her indignant gaslighting and speeches aren’t going to “turn” us.
Albertans have seen her performances, and watched how brave and loyal she is for a long time now.
While Canadians and other visitors to the U.S. get roughed up and incarcerated she seems to have a revolving door going on there. Did the Trump Admin create a special little passport just for Danielle?
What if the Canadian government doesn’t like her participation in political activities in a hostile nation threatening our very existence? Is she okay with them taking away her passport and putting her in a detention centre on her attempts to get back into Canada?
Does she really hope to convince us she’s defending us, and not selling us down the river? This absolutely REEKS of betrayal.
If the Liberals do attack ads about these taxpayer-paid U.S. junkets of hers they should play, “Hit the Road, Jack!”
“And don’t you come back no more, no more … “
I always agree with your posts 100% but the fact is that we live in a province where her support went up from 46% to 47% this month after all the disasters we have witnessed lately. So I guess almost half of this province not just approves lies and deceit, bad government and even encounters with people that suggest the US to take over Canada to liberate us from our dictatorship.
This is worse than having a bad government. Living in a place where people support traitors, crooks and whatever else one can think of is depressing.
Carlos: If that’s from a poll, it doesn’t survey all Albertans.
For sure lived in Alberta my whole life, I have A lot of family and friends, both Conservative and Liberal. Everyone thinks she is a complete nutjob.
Abandoned? Our Premier abandoned her rightful Alberta post long ago to occupy sunny southern cocktail circuit seats to avoid the backlash of catastrophic UCP-generated systemic changes and Alberta’s expense.
Biggest blog in the world? Not even top 10 and the Premier is not a blog guest, but will an appear as a headliner at a fundraising do. I wonder whether some of those funds might find their way into the UCP kitty for the emerging Alberta separation movement.
Carried out on a stretcher? That was a morning coffee snorted out the nose moment. With all the props the Sheriff in a recent picture had strapped on, her message is “Don’t tread on me”.
David – Thank you for rapid political change into perspective as Alberta inserts itself into a new frontier. It is a gift to be able sift through all the pronouncements and make sense of it.
The dark comedy side of me really wants Dixie Dani to be invited to the White House for one of those Zelenskyy/Starmer/King Abdullah humiliation rituals in front of the corporate media then play it all day on a loop. After all, to Trump she’s just another “mean Canadian” _and_ a woman. It’s a Twofer!
Book it right after she makes an utter fool of herself with that gish-galloping genocid@l peabrain, Ben Shapiro. Wonder how far she’ll be able to shove her foot down her own esophagus with a guy who is constitutionally incapable of shutting up.
But that wouldn’t be nice of me, would it?
Get your editing software out, videophiles. It’s gonna be meme central.
“Rich” is certainly apt for her rhetoric. From the culinary world, ingredients in her metaphorical mix include lard, butter, palm oil, corn syrup, treacle, confectioner’s sugar, and highly refined, very white flour.
Robert: Very white flour. No DEI flour need apply. DJC
This confuses me. Why does Mickey Amery defend her so vigorously? What would Moe Amery have done? Or is that just the price of doing politics (i.e. business) in Alberta?
Poilievre’s campaign team must be throwing fits.
Smith keeps digging the hole deeper for the Conservatives.
My advice for Conservatives at election time: Smile and say nothing. The less Smith says, the better.
Of course, asking Smith to shut her trap is like asking Niagara Falls to stop.
“I am now off to the U.S., yet again, to try and speak to Americans, this time, through the second largest podcaster, in the world, whose audience is made up exactly of the people we need to persuade, to convince their president to change course on tariffs against Canada.”
For the record, Smith told Breitbart that she asked “administration officials” to “put things on pause”. Not to stop, but to pause (and possibly resume). Explicitly, to boost the chances of her preferred candidate. I.e., to change the outcome of the Canadian election. Nothing to do with defending Alberta or putting Albertans first.
“channelling Margaret Thatcher”
Former Edmonton Journal columnist, now Senator, Paula Simons compared Notley to Margaret Thatcher. Notley compared herself to Richard Nixon, perhaps more aptly.
Smith and Notley can’t both be Margaret Thatcher. Can they?
“sold out our beloved province for the last 10 years”
Record profits from record oil production. Endless subsidies.
Trudeau liked Trans Mountain so much, he bought the pipeline.
With enemies like Trudeau, Alberta’s O&G industry does not need friends.
“channeling Margaret Thatcher”
…Well, if Danielle Smith agrees to send the Alberta Navy down to save the Falklands…I’m going to be really pissed.
What about sending the new AB Sheriffs to patrol the ocean border with Argentina?
Geoffrey, There is nothing conservative about them they are well known Reformers who are famous for fighting amongst themselves and can’t stand to have true Conservatives or Liberals create something good for the well-being of the people which is why they always want to destroy it. It’s an embarrassment to them. They can’t control their egos.
We never saw this sort of stupidity amongst the true conservatives under Lougheed and Getty did we? The dumbest thing these Conservatives ever did was invite them into their party and let get control, which is what former premier Don Getty told me in 2003. “Inviting a well know drunk into the Conservative Party was the dumbest thing I ever did”. I told him I certainly agreed, our family had known Klein family since 1960 and knew what a jerk he was, even members of his own family wouldn’t support him.
Alan K. Spiller: Look at comment sections in newspapers. So many harsh comments hurled at people who don’t support the lies of these phony Conservatives and Reformers.
Excellent column. So many things to unpack……..
My concern is that Ms. Smith’s journey is being positioned by many media sources as somehow legitimate and that it will move the needle with the MAGA leadership down south. Being familiar with Mr. Shapiro and his leanings (btw he is not “the second largest podcaster is the world” so toss another falsehood on her record), as I assume many of your more learned readers are, he is likely too obscure for many of the UCP’s base, he does hold extreme views (like most on the right, he has turned his brand into a self enrichment mechanism, and is not shy about admitting that) and he does not hold sway with any significant players in the MAGA administration.
I do not see any scheduled meetings with elected representatives, or actual power players in the US Administration, so using taxpayer funds for this trip really annoys me as an AB taxpayer. Being in the same state (physical location and/or mental capacity, take your pick) as the US leader does not confer legitimacy on spending taxpayer money.
Lastly, the statement “Albertans expect their premier, and government to always put Albertans first” made me gag. Ignoring the wishes of the majority of Albertans on multiple fronts (pensions, Alberta police force, municipal political parties, coal mining the Eastern slopes), funneling public funds to private surgeries at inflated rates (see previous column), NOT improving wait times, not calling required by-elections until the last possible minute, really makes one question who is being put first.
One needs to make a small edit to make her statement correct (replace the word “for”), “They’re going to have to roll me off on a stretcher before I will stop fighting AGAINST our province and our people!”
At one point during the 2023 election, Danielle Smith tried to distance herself from some of the damaging ideas she presenting on her radio show/podcast, by saying the nature of the business is to generate click bait.
This is a fact she is conveniently ignoring in her defense of her trip. She can make a superhuman argument against tariffs and other Trump policies and it will be ignored by a podcaster looking for click bait. I am sure anyone who called Ms. Smith’s phone in show and presented a compelling case opposing an idea she was flogging can describe how futile that is.
Like it or not lots of folks think she’s doing what she ought to be doing, wading into the court of U.S. public opinion with “elbows up.”
More like pinkies up! Always dependable for a laugh at your own expense, aren’t you Ron?
She’s not going elbows up she’s the kid from les miserable asking “please sir I want some more” holding up her bowl of gruel. The only reason folks like you “support” her is you hate everyone that isn’t you, and despise those who have the nerve to tell you what they think of your nonsense.
Elbows up is OUR thing, Jack.
How many auditions do the Alberta taxpayers have to fund before Fox hires Dani as their Canadian expert?
Fox only hires CIA plants and young blondes that flash their legs.
As soon as the election is finished, she’ll have outlived her usefulness other than the odd ragebait bit on far-right bitchute podcasts.
Mr. Climenhaga,
One commenter on the Journal website suggested that Smith has also spent $25,000 of our money buying a table at this right wing gabfest. Do you have any information that would prove or disprove this claim?
Peter: No idea. I’ll ask around. DJC
I guess “Rob Anders” is going to represent us in Washington,I bet that will impress them,move things up
It is most disconcerting that she is doing this for a charity in the Excited States, as all the proceeds will remain in that disfunctional nation to make it more so. And how much does she and Canadians actually assess how much the audience of that little podcast know or care anything about Canada, never mind not being able to find Alberta on a map since it is outside the boundaries of the lower 48 states?!!
The outrage as expressed by most of those who comment about the UCP and their supporters is duly noted. I add my voice to those who see the UCP as a Canadian destroying enterprise, obviously supported by many Albertans. Polls show that the UCP is far ahead of the NDP, our official awol opposition. One has to wonder; what happens to those who have family and for that reason want to live in Alberta, but who do not want to be part of the USA, should Alberta join Trump’s USA? Is it likely given the fact that our economy is tiny in comparison to the USA that Trump et al. will simply absorb a whimpering Canada? No one in the media is asking these questions. Of course not the media is owned by the same people who carry the torch for Smith, Trump, Putin, Orban, and the rest of the world destroying tyrants.
The gun culture in the states is enough to make me say nay to our joining Trumpland. Will I actually be able to say “I remember when we did not experience school shootings here.”
I think that the UCP/CPC are shills for the GOP and MAGA groups. Sadly, as Canadians do not speak out against the UCP and their powerful allies, the UCP and their friends gain more and more control and have surely silenced any voices of opposition – like Belarus, Hungary, Russia where all dissenters are severely silenced and punished; here we are mainly silenced thus far and no punishment in Alberta, yet.
I suppose what gets my gall the most is the question of common decency, tolerance and understanding as opposed to the UCP/CPC/GOP/MAGA people who are a bunch of world destroying monsters who have weaponized even religion toward their goal of global destruction – and Albertans support this madness? How unbelievably horrible to live through this epoch, this nightmare.
Like any good fascist, Smith reframes any constructive criticism to play the victim. Her latest plea “I won’t be silenced”, as if someone is trying to do just that, will be sold and bought by her base of modern day medieval peasants – vainful, ignorant old white men.
The description for Prager U’s East Coast Gala makes me wince. It says “We invite you to join us on March 27th in South Florida to support PragerU’s work to save America for future generations! You’ll be alongside Ben Shapiro, Editor-in-Chief of DailyWire.com, Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, and the PragerU team, who are leading the charge in our culture’s most important battles and defending our nation’s founding principles and values. Together, we’ll explore how America’s commitment to freedom continues to inspire people around the world and why protecting these values at home is crucial for the future of liberty everywhere.” I don’t see anything in this description about Canada’s interests and supports for future generations, do you?
DM: Of course not, because Ms. Smith’s brain (which is inside Rob Anderson’s head) thinks Alberta should be part of the United States. Its 51st state, in fact. Alberta, not Canada, was always the plan, I think, as articulated by Preston Manning in 2021. DJC
“They want this lady, and Alberta, to just sit down and shut up! Well, here is my response to that: I will not be silent.”
No shit, tell us something we don’t know! I don’t think Marlaina’s lips could stop flapping even if she wanted to. Much to the chagrin of everyone else.
As well, she is the furthest thing from a lady and totally undeserving of that title. Lying deceptive snake yes but definitely not a lady!
Can I start a go fund me to move? My small town rural AB coffee shops are atwitter with delight in the damsel putting herself in distress to save them from the peril of …….thinking? because ….JT, dems, libs?
Her lions den is just getting in line to kiss the toadstool in a taxidermy shop.
Commenters got it covered today …. is there an awesome button we can get?
Quite the proformance, Oui! Oui! as they say not in Alberta. A definite distraction from the contracts scandal, none the less. Nice spin though, cozing up to the story of our tear stained hero bravely marching into the lion’s mouth (den?) to fight the fight that no one else will with ….a…a maga online influencer…who…is not an elected official (??) in the US gov and who happens to share ALL the ideological values of said blessed Premier in a sunny, frequently visited locale of Florida?
Oh! The sacrifice!! (back of hand to the forehead, collapsing to the floor on the house of legislation during a terrible spring storm (( if she were not on route with a tax paid first class flight to FL )))
“They are outwardly facing trying to appear normal and appeal to general society,” she said. “But what they’re letting in is overlapping with far-right ideology.”
An apt and timely summary, applicable to our very own talk show host/lobbyist/legend in her own mind creature that seems to have emerged from the tar sands tailing ponds not so long ago, because home is where the heart is.
Premier Traitor knows her time is likely coming to an end in politics, so she is looking for a new gig elsewhere.
Someone get the net! Dani’s got the stool pigeon flue! This bird is singing from a foreign hymn book!
Canny Dani definitely has her next gig in mind. I suspect she knows the CorruptCare scandal is going to go badly for her, with possibly a caucus revolt a la Alison Redford, to remove her. So she’s lining up a job for herself with her extremist pals in the U.S. so that she can announce just at the right moment that she’s leaving to take on an exciting opportunity down south, to make it look like she’s not resigning. I would love to know what her caucus and cabinet are really saying about her behind her back. They can’t all be as batshit crazy as she is, can they? Some of them surely must think her behaviour is over the top, but like Eichmann, they’re just following orders — at least until they can get enough momentum going to kick her ass to the curb. DJC, do you think a caucus revolt might be brewing?
Michele: I have heard there were four or five in cabinet who were growing restive, but that number probably included Peter Guthrie. A couple are said to be quietly fund-raising for another run at the leadership, should the opportunity arise. Growing restive, of course, isn’t the same as pondering a leadership run. But still … Brian Jean probably still has leadership ambitions. I don’t know if Jason Nixon does, but it wouldn’t shock me. He wouldn’t be the worst choice from the UCP perspective, either. You can take that as a sort of backhanded endorsement, I guess. Rajan Sawhney also still has leadership ambitions, I believe. Rebecca Schulz may too. Say what you will about them, love ’em or hate ’em, none of them are bonkers. Dan Williams, Nate Glubish, Mike Ellis, Nate Horner? It wouldn’t shock me if any of those gentlemen threw their hats in the ring either. DJC
What did Premier Smith mean when she used the phrase “NDP collaborators” to refer to a government that barely cooperated with Ottawa? People who bristle at being called traitors should be careful in the terms they use to describe their opponents and critics. I’m surprised no one has made more of her choice of words here. Calling people who work with their legitimate government “collaborators” isn’t just stupid, it’s absolutely vile. It is a despicable insult that clearly refers to the people who collaborated with the Nazis in occupied Europe. The people of Canada deserve an explanation at the very least because if Smith really thinks anyone who sides with Ottawa is a collaborator then these are dangerous times indeed.
On the subject of negative ad, we need to draw a sharp distinction between negative policy ads, which the public don’t mind — “this is the bad thing the other guys will do to you if they win” — and personal attack ads, which they reject — “the other guys are ugly and they smell funny”.
The template for how a personal attack ad can backfire has to be the notorious “Chrétien’s face” ad put out by the Kim Campbell PC campaign in 1993. For those here not old enough to remember that one, here it is:
https://www.cbc.ca/archives/the-political-attack-ad-that-backfired-badly-in-1993-1.5291777
The 2015 HarperCons’ “he’s just not ready” ads against Mr Trudeau probably fall into this category as well. They didn’t work either.
Jerry: I agree with this distinction, with the caveat that the line between the two categories is blurry. Conservatives (although not all Conservatives, Ed Stelmach being a notable exception ) keep lowering the tone, and as the public becomes accustomed to the lower tone, what’s acceptable moves too. DJC
