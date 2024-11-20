Busted in June 2021 by a mystery photographer as he boozed it up with a group of cronies in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions on a government building’s controversial rooftop patio in Edmonton, premier Jason Kenney announced his fatuous anti-equalization “referendum” at a news conference a week later in hopes of saving his foundering political career.

University of Alberta political science professor Jared Wesley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

As we all know now, his sad bid to turn the page on the notorious Sky Palace pandemic patio party didn’t work.

At the June 7 news conference, Mr. Kenney touted the referendum as a way for Albertans to “finally get a chance to tell the federal government that they’ve had enough of the unfair equalization program.” For some reason, he forgot to mention he was part of the Conservative federal cabinet that cooked up and passed the equalization formula he was complaining about.

Constitutional experts at the time rated the scheme as having zero chance of effecting constitutional change. They were right, as experts so often are.

Mr. Kenney’s political career continued to circle the drain.

Originally conceived as a way to motivate low-information Conservative voters to turn up for the October 2021 municipal election and vote against Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, that didn’t really work either. Mr. Nenshi decided not to seek a fourth term and another progressive politician, Jyoti Gondek, was elected instead to the abiding fury of the Conservative commentariat.

Naheed Nenshi, when he was still mayor of Calgary (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Mr. Nenshi is now the leader of the Alberta New Democrats.

Alas for Mr. Kenney, despite his efforts to spin the 62-per-cent yes vote as the biggest victory in the history of bigness, the low-turnout referendum has gone down in history as dishonestly worded and constitutionally meaningless.

Nevertheless, in a reassuring proof there is intelligent life on the Great Plains, a majority of voters in Alberta’s capital city, Edmonton, voted no to the premier’s lame stunt.

The judgment of history has now been confirmed.

University of Alberta political scientist Jared Wesley and PhD candidate Gala Palavicini reminded tout le monde political Alberta on Monday that the clock had run out on the notion you could change the Canadian constitution by passing a dubious referendum on a municipal voting day.

This was a good thing, because tout le monde political Alberta had forgotten all about it – just as Alberta has pretty well forgotten about Mr. Kenney.

U of A PhD candidate Gala Palavicini (Photo: Twitter/MUN Political Science Society).

“Three years have passed since Jason Kenney’s government held a referendum on removing the equalization principle from the Constitution Act,” the pair wrote in The Globe and Mail. “The ‘yes’ side won, and the subsequent motion in the Alberta Legislature on Nov. 18, 2021, officially started the clock, creating a three-year window to make a formal constitutional amendment.”

That window has now quietly been closed. Nothing ever came of it. Mr. Kenney’s silly constitutional gambit, like Mr. Kenney’s career in Alberta politics, is over.

The matter may now be as dead as the proverbial mackerel, but thanks to Mr. Kenney’s self-interested effort to exploit the separatist sentiments of a faction of the UCP base, the very people who eventually kicked him to the curb are now running the province to the detriment of all.

Mr. Kenny, who rode triumphantly into Alberta behind the wheel of a blue Dodge Ram, a hero to the province’s Conservatives who had been thrown into despair by a single-term NDP government, turned out to be seriously overrated.

Credit where credit is due – he engineered the double reverse hostile takeover of the Progressive Conservative Party by the Wildrose Party and the United Conservative Party emerged.

Mind you, the PCs were so depressed by their 2015 election loss they were practically begging for political assistance in disappearing (PAID).

In office, though, Mr. Kenney was all performance and little substance. He couldn’t cope with the COVID emergency. He couldn’t even outmanoeuvre what should have been an easy-to-squash rebellion by a small group of “lunatics,” as he described them.

Their candidate, conspiracy theorist, quack COVID cure enthusiast, and separatism-inclined Danielle Smith, is now his replacement as UCP premier.

Thanks, Kenney!