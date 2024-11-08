With its surprise decision to cashier the entire board and the top executive of the supposedly independent Alberta Investment Management Corp., we see once again that the United Conservative Party Government is determined to control everything, everywhere, all at once.

Fired AIMCo Chief Executive Officer Evan Siddall (Photo: World Economic Forum).

And if you’re an Albertan, that includes your retirement savings in the Canada Pension Plan Investment Fund.

Indeed, we can be certain this shocking announcement has something to do with that scheme, because chronic underperformance by AIMCo, as the provincial Crown investment corporation is commonly known, has been a frequent target of critics of the UCP’s planned pension grab.

Under the headline “Restoring confidence in AIMCo,” the government said in a terse and unexpected news release yesterday that “after years of AIMCo consistently failing to meet its mandated benchmark returns, the Minister of Finance will be making changes to restore confidence in Alberta’s investment agency.”

But why now?

The release complained about a 96-per-cent increase in management fees at AIMCo between 2019 and 2023 and a 29-per-cent increase in the number of employees while the Crown corporation managed a smaller percentage of funds internally – although the news release made no effort to explain exactly what that last point meant.

NDP Finance Critic Court Ellingson (Photo: Alberta NDP).

“Alberta’s government has decided to reset the investment corporation’s focus,” the news release said mildly. “All board appointments have been rescinded and a new board will be established after a permanent chair is named.” That, according to the release, is supposed to take place within 30 days.

“In the interim, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner has been appointed the sole director and chair for AIMCo, effective immediately” – which is not really reassuring for a supposedly arm’s length company managing $169 billion in pension investments.

Notwithstanding the 30-day promise, a cabinet order set Mr. Horner’s term as chair of the AIMCo Board to run until the end of September 2025.

Accusing the UCP of wanting to control everything, everywhere, all at once was a clever tribute to the 2022 comedy-drama movie of the same name first used by NDP Opposition Justice Critic Irfan Sabir last spring to describe the UCP fiddling with its own fixed election date law to give itself a little extra time in office.

“Danielle Smith said during the election that Albertans were her bosses,” added Rachel Notley, who was leader of the Opposition at the time, “but it is clear now that she intends to be the boss of everyone.”

Those lines could certainly be applied with similar effect to yesterday’s bombshell.

Keith Ambachtsheer, director emeritus of the University of Toronto’s International Centre for Pension Management (Photo: Royal Military College Alumni Association).

A comprehensive article in The Globe and Mail – which, sorry, is located behind a paywall – revealed that in addition to the 10 board members referred to but not named in the news release, Chief Executive Officer Evan Siddall and three other unnamed executives had been canned.

Mr. Siddall, who was appointed CEO on July 1, 2021, with a mandate to turn the company around after its big trading losses during the pandemic, had been the long-time president and CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Judging from his Wikipedia biography, he seems to have attended meetings of the World Economic Forum and the Bilderberg Group, which must have made certain MAGA-minded members of the UCP Caucus feel as if they had ants in their pants.

Or maybe it was Mr. Siddall’s decision to let Alberta’s teachers have a limited role in the management of their pension fund, which had been grabbed by the UCP in 2019 and handed over to AIMCo amid great controversy. Indeed, some of those additional pension employees the government was complaining about likely came from the management arm of the teachers’ pension fund.

Whatever happened, NDP Finance Critic Court Ellingson told the Globe that Mr. Siddall and some of his colleagues showed up at a public meeting of the standing committee on the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund on Wednesday and there was no hint anything was afoot.

Mr. Ellingson said in a statement sent to media yesterday afternoon that firing the entire board and the CEO is too drastic a measure for this just to be about AIMCo salaries “when this government passed legislation to remove the caps on salaries for board members.”

“The premier herself appointed some of these AIMCo directors,” he said. “The finance minister himself said this spring that AIMCo was doing a good job.”

He also argued that even in a temporary role, having a partisan politician at the helm of a supposedly arm’s length agency investing 375,000 Albertans’ retirement savings is troubling.

It certainly seems to have unsettled some in investment circles. The Globe quoted the director emeritus of the International Centre for Pension Management at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, Keith Ambachtsheer, saying the move “should be construed as a government takeover of (an) asset pool that belongs to the people of Alberta.”

Mr. Ellingson argued “AIMCo’s poor returns are a clear reflection of the UCP’s incompetence.”

“We have raised concerns about their poor returns for years, and we’ve noted AIMCo’s returns have been below that of the Canada Pension Plan,” he said. “Until now, the UCP even proposed using AIMCo to manage the proposed Alberta Pension Plan. Any such APP scheme should now be completely off the table.”

Count on it, though, the opposite is true. If this indicates anything, it’s that the UCP still covets the CPP’s investment funds and saw AIMCo’s returns as an impediment to that ambition. Nor does the party value independent minds in positions of oversight.

Interestingly, another Order in Council published yesterday “approves the incorporation of a Provincial corporation for the purpose of managing and investing all or a portion of Crown assets.”