Happy Halloween!

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi calls out premier’s blame game (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gave her annual tritely titled “State of the Province” speech yesterday to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, complaining about Ottawa but painting a rosy picture of things here in Wild Rose Country under her guiding hand.

Whether she had anything to say to the good burghers of Edmonton about the predictable danger Alberta might return to deficit, thereby giving her an excuse to delay that long-promised tax cut once again, will have to remain a mystery for the moment, since the lunchtime speech cost $140 and was sold out anyway.

The deficit prediction came up Tuesday at a news conference the United Conservative Party Government called, unsurprisingly, to yack about Alberta’s dubious latest legal challenge to the federal carbon tax.

Alas, Alberta remains on the resource roller coaster, and every time there’s a shift in the oil price, everything has to be recalibrated all over again, usually for the worse. Since fixing that problem would require an increase in taxes and thereby deprive conservative governments of a convenient excuse to cut public services, nothing is likely to be done about it.

Ms. Smith, however, was not going to take any responsibility for that state of affairs. “Unfortunately, external forces stand in the way, and by that I mean, our federal government,” she can be heard complaining in a brief news clip, with her characteristic annoying chuckle.

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan says UCP has “very little to crow about” (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“They’ve gotten into the habit of attaching ideologically motivated strings and conditions to their funding,” she was quoted adding in a CTV News story, by which she meant, presumably, they won’t just hand over the cash with no deliverables signed off.

Tracked down by journalists, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi accused Ms. Smith of failing to be accountable for her own actions. “She blames Ottawa for everything,” he said, accurately enough, before adding a rather strained metaphor about a dropped ice cream cone. That one needs work.

The best response, if you ask me, came from the Alberta Federation of Labour, which put researcher Tony Clark to work to dig out the true state of Alberta the weekend before the UCP AGM and clambake in Red Deer, for which Ms. Smith has been assiduously prepping.

“Don’t believe the hype in Smith’s State of the Province address,” said AFL President Gil McGowan. “Alberta is falling behind in terms of wages, jobs, business investment, and economic growth.”

AFL researcher Tony Clark (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“We’re also dealing with grossly over-crowded schools, a collapsing health care system and attacks on worker rights, public health, and even democracy,” he added. “Much of this is the direct result of policies enacted by Smith’s own government. There’s a lot to worry about and very little to crow about.”

The real state of the province? Definitely more trick than treat.

Scary!