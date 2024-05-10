The United Conservative Party announced yesterday it would use the potential for spring forest fires three years from now as an excuse to extend its term in office by four and a half months.
The government’s introduction of Bill 21, the Emergency Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, based on a forecast we’ll have a bad fire season in the spring of 2027, suggests that in Alberta it’s never too early for a Conservative government to worry about its ability to get re-elected!
Among the measures in the bill, which Opposition Justice, Public Safety and Emergency Services Critic Irfan Sabir assailed as legislation “to control everything, everywhere, all at once,” is the bright idea of moving Alberta’s fixed election date four and a half months from May 31, 2027, to Oct. 18, 2027.
That way, Premier Danielle Smith said in the government’s news release, “no matter which region of the province is affected by an emergency, we are able to have an all-hands-on-deck approach.”
Plus, no one should have to campaign on a do-nothing-about-climate-change platform when the skies are NDP orange and whatever’s left of Alberta Health Services in 2027 is issuing daily warnings not to let your kids play in the unbreathable fug outside!
“With natural disasters like wildfires, drought, and floods more likely to occur in the spring and summer months, moving Alberta’s election date from May to October just makes sense,” said Justice Minister Mickey Amery, who was also trotted out at the news conference along with the Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz, Forestry Minister Todd Loewen, and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.
“The change would also bring Alberta in line with other jurisdictions that already hold provincial elections in the fall,” Mr. Amery added, irrelevantly.
Well, as Opposition Leader Rachel Notley observed, this would all be more believable if the government had moved the date to the fall of 2026, or the early spring of 2027. Giving themselves the extra time “seems very self-serving and opportunistic from a government that has a strong record of being very self-serving and opportunistic,” she said.
“The UCP is overriding its own fixed election law and unilaterally extending their mandate,” Mr. Sabir said in a statement emailed to media, noting that there has been “zero consultation with key stakeholders.”
“This is a government that has an incredibly exaggerated sense of their own value and their own power. Danielle Smith said during the election that Albertans were her bosses, but it is clear now that she intends to be the boss of everyone.”
Readers may wonder, How can they be sure it’ll be smoky at the end of May 2027? The answer, I suppose, is that the party of habitual climate change denial can read the smouldering auguries as well as the rest of us.
Mr. Ellis told The Globe and Mail he thought it would be “almost negligent” to hold another spring election. Alas, there’s no guarantee the worst fires will only burn when it’s convenient to the UCP. Skies throughout Alberta have been clotted with smoke in in the fall as well as the springtime.
Does that mean the UCP might decide a fall election would be negligent as well? What happens then?
After all, it seems possible the UCP will not be the only government resistant to measures to mitigate climate change before it is too late that will use the predictable impacts of climate heating to implement increasingly arbitrary emergency measures.
Notwithstanding Alberta’s constitutionally dubious fixed-election date law, which can be amended or repealed by a vote of the Legislature, Canada’s constitution requires an election to be held five years following the return of the writs of election from the previous election. So, constitutionally speaking, the UCP could stall the next election until May 2028.
On the other hand, if the government wished to dissolve the Legislature sooner and ask the lieutenant-governor to call an election, that could be done at almost any time without constitutional complications.
Nenshi’s work cut out for second NDP leadership forum
The announcement of Bill 21 comes a day after someone – widely suspected of being someone in the UCP strategic brain trust – reminded The Canadian Press of a letter signed by former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, the front-running candidate to replace Ms. Notley as leader of the NDP next month, that is sure to unsettle traditional New Democrats with ties to the labour movement.
Mr. Nenshi will have an opportunity on Saturday afternoon at the second NDP leadership candidates’ forum in Calgary to defuse the uproar caused by the revelation of the 2019 letter asking the UCP government to help out a City of Calgary scheme to privatize public services by allowing the new owners to ignore the employees’ successor rights to their collective agreements.
What is it with government adjacent Alberta logos, anyway?
Does anyone remember that time Jason Kenney’s fatuous Energy War Room had to change its logo when it was discovered its chosen corporate symbol belonged to a U.S. software company?
Or how, after that embarrassment, the logo it chose to replace the first one also turned out to be embarrassingly similar to that of another U.S. based technology company?
So, is it just me, or does the new logo for the UCP’s Recovery Alberta spin-off from Alberta Health Services look an awful lot like the logo for a group that calls itself Recovery Coaches Alberta, right down to the colourful little empty chair at the bottom of the semi-circle?
This is Recovery Alberta’s:
And this is Recovery Coaches Alberta’s:
Is this another design blunder, or is there some kind of relationship between Recovery Alberta and Alberta’s recovery coaches that makes this OK?
It does seem a bit too soon for the UCP to start fiddling with the formerly fixed election dates. Now perhaps they should be called the shifty election dates in honour of their sponsors.
I’m fairly sure forest fires are caused by dry conditions and those can happen in many different calendar months. Perhaps they have been reading the Farmers Almanac predictions for the future, but I doubt they are that smart.
In any event, this government sure likes to meddle with everything. So I suppose at least in this regard they are consistent.
Re: pic of Marlaina…..
Looking wistfully into space thinking ‘ I wish I was back @ the Macdonald’s drive thru, it really a happy day ‘…..??
DJC— Recovery Coaches/Alberta— not a graphic blunder.
CTV News Calgary — August 30 2021
” Province launching recovery coaching program to help people deal with addictions.”
(Pathway to recovery according to Mike Ellis/Recovery Access Alberta. ca)
Recovery Coaches Alberta –was founded in Calgary Alberta in spring 2021.this program is funded by Alberta Health to provide a new way of looking at recovery across Alberta……[ Dr Ray Barker/ Steve Caspar/ Dan Apagi ]
https://recovery coaches. ca
‘Recovery Coaches Alberta’
As far as I can see, definitely connected, but hey, it’s Alberta. I’m sure it’s 100%, totally not illegal or con-flicted …hand in hand ,hands in pockets, ” baby it’s cold outside ” …..
Danielle’s Razor – “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity AND malice.”
Well, sir, you made me laugh out loud. DJC
One of my favorite memories of Jason Kenney’s time in office is how, after making repealing the carbon tax the primary plank in his election campaign, he had scheduled a news conference to announce the passing of his bill that ended the carbon tax. Kenney had to cancel his moment of glory because the skies were orange with forest fire smoke.
(I have many fond memories about Jason Kenney’s time in office; all of them involve schadenfreude.)
A few weeks ago Pierre Poilievre introduced a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons. I am sure his primary motivation was the image of having the carbon tax go up in the middle of an election campaign, but I also wondered if some of the CPC party’s forward thinkers were realizing that if the current parliament goes to the end of its traditional four year term, the 2025 election will be held in September of 2025, which could make it very possible CPC candidates could be out campaigning with a promise to do nothing about climate change in the middle of a drought/forest fire.
May is, apparently, the riskiest month for a forest fire, when the spring runoff has dried out, but vegetation is still brown and dry. I wonder if PMJT has considered running the 2025 election in late May, for the same reason.
I’ve always had a little bit of trouble believing the people who so often claim that the herd needs to be thinned and that global warming is a hoax don’t absolutely know that they support mass death for humans.
In case anyone wonders if Alberta is shifting toward authoritarianism or if we’re already there, here’s this morning’s news of flash-bangs and tear gas deployed at the University of Calgary campus.
https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/pro-palestinian-protestors-at-u-of-c-violently-cleared-by-police
This happened on the same day the protest began. Meanwhile, you’re welcome to hoist your flags and spend weeks camping in trailers for free at Alberta’s rest stops near Cochrane and Lacombe, as long as your flags are mounted upside down to a hockey stick and/or curse the prime minister. Freedom!
It’s amazing how unevenly the law is applied in this province. It’s almost as if protests that serve the government agenda are welcome indefinitely, while others are crushed as soon as they begin. Whether you agree with any of these protests or not, you have to wonder how the protestors at a province-wide rally against the UCP government will be treated on May 25.
Yep, the convoy idiots are building a structure near Lacombe, so why aren’t they getting flash-bangs tossed at them?
Meanwhile Smith supports the police action at U of C becuase she thinks it’s unfair kids might miss their grad when they missed their high school grads (presumably due to the pandemic). But grad at U of C is May 30-June 5 this year and Smith is lying again or too lazy to check.
Ya. Apparently Smith justified it with” we have laws in this country you know.” Hold on, what is Marlaina doing sticking her oar in? Is this a Bill 20 taster? Presumably they didn’t have free speech and right to protest when Smith attended U of C.
The group should sue the city police. This is a clear infraction of human rights. Just clearing them out then justifying adding tear gas when few remained because of projectiles thrown by the group, Doesn’t warrant the response. Police did NOTHING when the convoys occupied the city of Ottawa and planned armed sedition at Coutts but Palestinian support by students? Flush them out in less than 48 hours.
Shame! Calgarians should go out in force and hold the line.
What I noticed is how Smith’s comment was basically that occupying and camping (in protest) in Calgary at the university, is not acceptable and yet…….
‘A newly resurfaced video shows Alberta UCP leader Danielle Smith endorsed the Ottawa convoy occupation and Coutts border blockade as a means to force an end to public health measures across Canada.’ https://pressprogress.ca/we-want-to-see-it-win-in-coutts-video-shows-danielle-smith-endorsing-illegal-convoy-blockade/
Lies and hypocrisy, an endless stream.
The answer is yes.
From a symbolic point of view, both have a circle, representing the target audience with the name of the organizations shouting in large fonts, “first among equals.”
The occupation regime’s logo has the government taking up about 10% of the circle with the other one having Recovery Coaches taking up half the circle. Both circles have an open chair, presumably with restraints, for the victims. All that is missing is a wisp of hydrocarbon smoke coming out of the “L” in Alberta.
Symbolic woo woo is such fun, but IRL, IMHO, it is another signal from the TBA/UCP now running Alberta they are privatizing everything, everywhere. Then again, sometimes a cigar is just a cigar and this bunch is not very creative. Their script is a moldy bunch of nonsense they cribbed from down Georgia/Louisiana way. The next free and fair election, if we are allowed to have one, cannot come too soon.
The harm continues
Any excuses they can use to remain in power, the UCP will use. We are having a dictatorship under the UCP, and it shows.
The NDP candidates must know that the gig is up and Nenshi is far ahead as they are now playing, the anti-union card.
I find it interesting that while denying Climate Change, the UCP/TBA fully understands it, if only that it can adversly effect their re-election chances (that they would chose the option to extend their time in office rather than cut it short is fully understandable, given their selfish nature).
It falls in line with denying federal influence, and giving the cabinet means to limit it; denying grass roots politics on municipal and school boards and giving the party means to disrupt it and the power to render it useless if they are not following their party line; denying COVID, vaccines and Public Health measures and giving all authority and decisions on our healthcare to cabinet instead of medical specialists; recognizing Federal public funding can be directed on programs they don’t support and controlling access to it; understanding science to be dangerous to their core beliefs and controlling access to its funding; and now recognizing that emergency situations might lead to local measures they disagree with fundamentally, and giving the cabinet means to micro-manage it.
The direction this is leading is very dark. And there is no longer a real media to shine a light on decisions made in the darkness to bind us.
If Danielle is worried that smoke, floods and drought will bias severely normal Albertans against her misrule, I suggest she schedule the sorta-fixed election date for December or January. Only the most rabid supporters (or opponents) of her guvmint will bother to vote. Less expense for hand-counting ballots and less time wasted on recounts, right? Win-win!
Okay…so now the UCP has legislated that they have the ability to time-travel? Will wonders ever cease?
It was well-known that the only reason that Stephen Harper repealed his own fixed election law was that he saw a chance to score a majority government for the good of all Canadians. It’s not like he was having trouble with those minority governments he was piling up. But I suppose when Michael Ignatieff wandered into the leadership of the LPC, his Bela Lugosi impersonation wasn’t winning anyone over, and Harper saw his chance. These days, it’s de rigueur to move election dates around, so why stop now? I suspect there will soon be a chance where elections are not held until there is an appropriate temperature and only after a big snow storm.
And yesterday, it was noted that Rex Murphy had passed. I used to like him when he was on Cross-Country Checkup because he was actually intelligent, genial, entertaining, and actually knew something useful about the lives of real people. In 2015, he made the most articulate and burning criticism of Stephen Harper and his flunkies (AKA. The Boys in Short Pants) and their endless and unbelievably not-hiding-it-anymore attacks on everything, from fair elections to simple decency. In his later years, he started hanging out with the likes of Stephen Harper, Jordan Peterson, Jason Kenney, and Tucker Carlson, Conrad Black, and Danielle Smith. It’s apparent he decided to jump onto the back of the grift-train and ruin everything. And now, I get to dance on his grave. Delightful. The National Post (Postmedia douchebagery) wrote that Murphy, on the same day, had completed his final column before he expired. It’s Postmedia, so don’t believe a word of it. I suspect Murphy’s columns were likely A.I. generated from the libraries of CON drivel accumulated over the years. Interestingly, I asked ChatGPT to write an opinion piece about birds in the style of Rex Murphy. The results were amazing and hilarious. Give it a go.
Wily Chrétien was granted an early election in 2000 and the partisan probably didn’t feigned indignation, but it was maudlin nonetheless. The right was still in disarray after the Tory’s two largest back-to-back parliamentary majorities got reduced to just two seats in ‘93; erstwhile ProgCons flocked to Bouchard’s Bloc Québécois, which became Official Opposition, or Manning’s Reform which worked hard that term to restore a right-wing party to power but, without support from its Quebec whipping-boy, merely replaced the Bloc as Opposition in Chretien’s successful 2nd-term bid in ‘97; after Manning’s ‘unite-the-right’ fiasco snuffed his aspiration to lead the new Reform-a-CRAP-a-Con Alliance and instead elected the inimitable Stockwell whose jingoistic leadership hived off an independent conservative caucus in protest, Chrétien simply waited until Day’s jet-ski pants had fallen all the way down to his ankles, only then arranging a snap-election against yet another hopelessly-led party of the right—third in a row. Chrétien handily won.
Its frustration understandable, the right affected outrage. Chretien’s playing ego-politics with the election date purely to get a rare, third-term feather in his cap, it accused. Foul ball!—it cried, the Liberals were taking unfair advantage of the goofy leader the Anglo-right’s own members elected and, in its self-appointed accuser-and-judge reaction that would thenceforth become template for its self-justified retribution for introspectively-perceived victimhood, it made a holy vow to never be hungry again—for tomorrow is another day!
In fact Chrétien was capable of doing more than one thing at a time and knowing how. Some say he sought a third, back-to-back majority term (first one since Wilfred Laurier’s Liberals in 1908) to spite his arch-rival, Paul Martin, whom he’d kept close as finance minister (underlying friction: Chretien’s welfare liberalism vs Martin’s business liberalism). Much more loudly, Chrétien was accused of taking unfair advantage of Day’s supposed bad luck, of gaming election rules, and of moral duplicitousness the Anglo-right loved to smear Quebec politicians with. Yet Chrétien’s rationale convinced to the Governor: the Loyal Opposition must be prepared to assume government at a moment’s notice in keeping with Westminster tradition that the Sovereign’s subjects can never be, not for an instant, without a government that can act. Plainly the Day Opposition wasn’t prepared and the Governor agreed a general election would remedy.
While outwardly affecting moral indignation, shadowy stalkers circled the anoxic murk of the conservative fish tank, eventually to swallow whole the two right-wing factions, rump-first, in 2003, then winning power in 2006 and implementing a four-year fixed-election date. The dastardly Liberals would never agin “cheat” Canadian ‘democracy’! Proof that BC Liberals were really a right-wing party, totally unrelated to federal Liberals: premier Campbell’s legislation of Canada’s first four-year term in 2001 on identical grounds as his federal conservative counterparts.
Chrétien’s 3rd term kept Canada out of Bush’s Iraq War, but he could not avert the party’s growing left-right schism which inevitably reduced it to second-, then third-party status for the next decade. From 2001 (BC) to 2013 (Quebec) right-wing governments across Canada implemented the four-year fixed-date term.
“Playing politics” in a place where we pay politicians do do just that was never a cause for real moral outrage: Canadians deserved a proper Opposition and Chrétien —whatever his other motivations—used his prerogative to get rid of one which didn’t qualify. Officially speaking, there was nothing partisan about it—heck, even Day’s own caucus had officially split over his stupid leadership. IndyCon MP Deb Gray said it herself: Not everyone is cut out to be a leader, Stock, and there’s no shame in stepping aside for the good of the party. Chrétien and Her Excellency Clarkson agreed it would be good for the country, too.
Reform’s right-wing populism was never far enough right for Stephen Harper who circled that sinking ship until there was blood in the water. He turned conservative partisanship sharply in a republican direction, becoming pseudo-conservative in all but name. What foreign influence the neo-right now hypocritically accuses the Liberal government of allowing Harper overtly embraced when seeking support in the USA for his neo-right vision from various Republican orgs while chiding his own country as a socialist nanny state; he vowed to make Canada “unrecognizable” and, once in power, even acquiesced to removing of the Queen’s official portrait anywhere it might offend his constituent’s anti-monarchy sentiments. He rather liked the Congressional parliamentary model with its rigidly fixed election-dates and interminable partisan campaigning. But he could not long affect the war-hawk image traditional Canadian conservatism often sported with its credo of God, King and Country: his disingenuous charade backfired when vets organized provincial ABC— ‘Anybody But Conservative’ —election campaigns in protest against the CPC’s cavalier veterans’ pension and war-injury-benefit policies (ABC got in line to give the HarperCons the boot in 2015).
Harper’s biggest hypocrisy was enacting the four-year fixed-term only to abrogate his own legislation when it suited him. He outrageously bullied the Queen’s Governor into allowing a parliamentary prorogation on the sole ground that the CPC minority would have lost a confidence vote on a bill it had already tabled. By longstanding tradition the GG should have allowed the vote to proceed and, if the CPC lost, she should then have considered the commitment of the three opposition parties to govern as an alliance and, if satisfied, allowing them to test their own confidence in the HoC or, if not, calling an election. As it was, Harper’s abuse of his own law —and worse, of the Queen’s representative—nearly caused a constitutional crisis (cooler heads forestalled Liberal MPs from petitioning the Queen directly which would have created an unheard of and very undesirable precedent).
Thence, Canadians got used to their elected politicians ‘playing games’ with the election date by way of early elections whenever governing parties felt it propitious— sometimes even for the right reasons. For example, the New Brunswick ProgCon, BC NDP and federal Liberal governments convinced their respective governors to allow early elections on grounds that the Covid pandemic required new mandates. In contrast, Jim Prentice’s early-election call appeared so dodgy —predicated in part because the Alberta PC government’s absorption of Wildrose’s leader, Danielle Smith, and half her caucus when they crossed the floor should, he probably argued to the governor, get another mandate from the people. The Alberta right’s double-play attempt—despite the province’s own fixed-term law—saw the mandate go to the upstart NDP instead. After 44 years, the PCs were out.
Normally—after debates about fixed-dates died down—, snap-elections and the occasional mismatch of the winning party’s inferior “popular vote” to the loser’s superior one—such as JT’s 2nd-term minority victory over Scheer’s Opposition which, due to First-Past-the-Post, got a larger share of the popular vote. Despite the fact that we do not vote at-large for a leader (like a US president) the meaningless pop-vote mismatch provoked howls of separatist outrage from the two solidly CPC provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, inspiring “United We Roll” and “Freedom Convoys” which loser Scheer and, now, Poilievre haven’t been shy about courting. Proof that a little knowledge about how our democracy works is a dangerous thing.
But extending the four-year fixed term? Perhaps because of it —certainly in BC—we have forgotten the howls of outrage and, sometimes, retribution against parties which governed much beyond four years back when there weren’t any fixed dates at all. Used to be that every day a government approached the five-year constitutional term limit was perceived as proof of its perfidy—or at least its incapacity to address pressing issues of the day. Sometimes the overly-ripe government would try to excuse the fruit flies buzzing around it only to unintentionally prove the point. Or sometimes called “jumping the shark.”
The final “but”: Alberta’s TUBACP extending its term past the legislated four-year limit?—three years before the next scheduled election? What?—does that mean it licenses itself to settin’ the woods alight in order to trigger its desired extension—toward the deadly five years? WT—! Maybe shoulda been called the “Wildfire Party” instead.
That the BACPUT government has no political, psephological, or democratic bone in its head is a foregone conclusion. But Albertans should suspect that keeping this clown-car around to organize an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ response to expected wildfires (curiously admitting that problem smoke due to climate change is a permanent thing now) is about the last thing real professional wildfire fighters need. They already know what to do and don’t need any partisan politics to get in their way. After all, lives will be at stake.
But, for Danielle Smith, it’s her government—maybe even her party’s existence—that’s at stake if she can’t game the system and cheat both voters and the coffin laying open at the end of year five.
Piece a work, my friends, piece a work!
What gets me is how those treacherous swines look straight into the camera to tell us unwashed rubes how extending their rule is simply in our best interests. What a merry bunch of sociopaths we have running this province.
Jason Kennedy’s disgraced brother that was run out of BC, now owns Emergo Academy in Calgary, which trains people to become recovery and mental health coaches in two months.
https://www.readtheorchard.org/p/audio-jason-kenneys-disgraced-brother
Where is the rally in Edmonton
