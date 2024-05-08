RED DEER – Alberta has struck a new committee “to help reclaim tailings ponds” in the province’s oilsands, says the headline on a news release published yesterday.

Former Alberta environment minister Lorne Taylor (Photo: Screenshot of video found at alchetron.com).

There’s something about the wording of that headline that reminds one of that hoary old Ronald Regan line that right-wing bloviators so love to repeat about how the most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

“Alberta’s new Oil Sands Mine Water Steering Committee will look at options to speed up oil sands mine water management and tailings ponds reclamation,” says the subhead on the news release.

The newser goes on to say that the UCP Government “will use the committee’s work to create an accelerated plan to reclaim the water in oil sands tailing ponds and eventually return the land for use by future generations.’

Of course, whatever President Reagan or more likely his gag writer might have thought about help from the government, it’s unlikely that actually reclaiming Alberta’s huge tailings ponds – said to be so big they can be seen from outer space – is actually on the agenda of the government of Alberta.

As Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz said in the canned quote assigned to her by the author of the news release, “Managing oil sands mine water and reclaiming tailings ponds is a complex issue that requires collaboration.” (Translation: There’s no hurry.)

Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo UCP MLA Tany Yao, not necessarily the hardest working member of the Alberta Legislative Assembly but a member of Ms. Schulz’s Oil Sands Mine Water Steering Committee (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The quote continued: “This committee will look at all the feasible options for addressing oil sands mine water and tailings ponds and suggest ways to safely reclaim the land and ensure our waterways remain clean for future generations.” (Translation: Don’t worry corporate Alberta, that will take a long, long time.”)

To do this, according to the news release, “the steering committee will review all relevant research and engage with communities, industry and governments to ensure that many perspectives and potential solutions are considered.” (Emphasis added.)

“More information will be shared in the coming months on how the public can submit technical information,” it continues. “All viable solutions to this challenging issue will be considered.” (Translation: Feel free to fill out the Internet questionnaire, folks.)

Tany Yao, the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo who is certainly not reputed to be the hardest-working member of the Legislature, was assigned a quote too: “This is an important step forward to responsibly address oil sands mine water and reclaim tailings ponds more swiftly and effectively.” Just a step, mind.

Mr. Yao is also a member of the newly formed committee, not necessarily a good sign if one is expecting action.

So is Lorne Taylor, Alberta’s Progressive Conservative science and research minister and later environment minister in the 1990s and 2000s when Ralph Klein, himself a former environment minister, was premier of Alberta.

The late Guy Boutilier, chair of Ralph Klein’s Cabinet Committee on Climate Change in 1998, with a tiny Mr. Klein peering over his shoulder (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

So let’s cast our minds back to Oct. 15, 1998, when Premier Klein released his government’s “strategy for action on climate change,” which was cooked up in response to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol by the Cabinet Committee on Climate Change headed by the late Guy Boutilier, who also served as MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.

The other members of the committee were energy minister Steve West (the muscle behind Mr. Klein’s later privatization schemes), environment minister Ty Lund (pretty much ex officio), justice minister Jon Havelock, intergovernmental affairs minister Dave Hancock (later briefly premier himself), and the very same Mr. Taylor.

Here are a few tidbits from the Klein government’s news release on that effort:

“The committee agrees with the assessment that the risk of greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change warrants precautionary measures – which would mean incurring prudent costs to achieve best efforts in reducing the growth in emissions.”

“Responses must be cost-effective and justifiable in the context of Alberta’s and Canada’s competitive position. … Excessive penalties on existing business and personal investments must be avoided by giving adequate lead-time and gradual implementation.”

“We realize that global climate change is a real and serious issue – we are committed to cooperative action. We are committed to finding a solution. And over the coming months our government will be building partnerships.”

And so on. It all sounds remarkably like what we hear nowadays from the United Conservative Party Government. In a depressing way it’s quite charming to read.

And how did that work out?

Twenty-six years later, we all know the answer to that. Nothing happened. They never even set up the “Climate Change Central” Mr. Klein promised us, unless you count Jason Kenney’s Energy War Room, nexus of Alberta’s war on the climate.

Dr. Taylor, PhD, sounds like an excellent man for the job. He has experience.

But no one alive now, or in any of those future generations, should hold their breath waiting for any more action on tailings ponds than we got from the 1998 cabinet committee on climate change.