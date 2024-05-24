Much – probably too much – is being made of the fact the Alberta NDP’s organizing efforts in Calgary have shifted the Opposition party’s centre of gravity from Edmonton to Calgary.
When the NDP released the news on Mother’s Day that its membership had grown from about 16,000 at the end of 2023 to 85,144 members eligible to vote in the party’s leadership election to replace former premier Rachel Notley, the news rocked a number of long-held political assumptions about Alberta.
Then the number crunchers got to work and it didn’t take long before there was a buzz that the NDP was changing from a political phenomenon concentrated in Alberta’s capital city – where the electoral map has been solidly orange since Ms. Notley’s victory in 2015, despite the party’s losses to the United Conservative Party in 2019 and 2023 – to one that appears to be dominated by members in supposedly conservative Cowtown.
Well, the numbers speak for themselves – it’s just that it’s not entirely clear what they’re saying.
No one is disputing that 39,240 of the party’s paid-up members are now in Calgary, nearly double the 21,253 in Edmonton, with the rest scattered throughout the rest of the province, including suburban communities around the two big cities.
What that means, however, is subject to interpretation – not to mention spin.
According to the headline on a CBC analysis piece this week by reporter Jason Markusoff, the numbers mean the NDP is “the ‘Redmonton’ party no more” – the red reference dating back to the olden days when that colour was headlinese for commies, not Republican voters south of the Medicine Line.
“Nearly twice as many Calgarians will vote for the next NDP leader as Edmontonians,” the subhead on the story concluded, suggestively, but not necessarily accurately.
The dramatic growth in the NDP’s membership is without any doubt partly the result of the interest generated by the race to choose a new leader to replace Ms. Notley, who announced in January she intended to step down.
The conventional wisdom is that the membership growth in Calgary has been sparked by former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s campaign.
But it’s also true that well before Mr. Nenshi declared his interest in leading the NDP, the party had realized it couldn’t win based on its support in Edmonton alone.
As political commentator Dave Cournoyer argued in his Daveberta Substack yesterday, these numbers are also “a reflection of how much time and resources the NDP poured into the province’s largest city in the four years ahead of the 2023 election.”
After the NDP’s 2019 election loss, Mr. Cournoyer wrote, “Calgary was their focus. The NDP moved their campaign headquarters to Calgary and Notley spent every spare moment in the city.”
“The big tent that Notley built resulted in NDP candidates elected in 14 of the city’s 26 ridings and the NDP earning more votes across the city than the United Conservative Party,” he observed. “These gains would have been unimaginable in the days following the 2019 election.”
It’s more of a reach, though, to argue as Mr. Markusoff did that this is “a galactic rebalancing.”
Well, the two leading candidates – Mr. Nenshi and former Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley – are both from Calgary, so as in the governing UCP, either one would bring a sharper Calgary focus to the Opposition party.
But as far as party policy goes, that’s up to the NDP’s caucus and its members after a leader is chosen. And how much it will impact voter behaviour also remains to be seen. In the short term particularly in Edmonton, probably not much.
As survey results by Alberta pollster Janet Brown published on Tuesday suggested, while the UCP led by Premier Danielle Smith is holding onto its support in the May 2023 general election, it’s not all bad news for the NDP.
“The NDP still remains very competitive, even though they don’t have a new leader,” Ms. Brown said. “The data says that voters are anxiously watching the NDP leadership race, and they’re watching to see how the NDP brings themselves back as a competitive force in Alberta politics.”
Her survey’s results suggest the NDP would be likely to capture 54 per cent of all votes in Edmonton in the event of another election – so it’s not as if the election of a leader from Calgary is likely to shake NDP support in Edmonton, which can still be called Redmonton if you like.
That said, if I were a UCP strategist, I’d certainly be looking for ways to get a few spots of blue into that sea of orange. And the NDP had better not take Edmonton for granted.
Moreover, as Duncan Kinney observed yesterday in The Progress Report, the NDP’s dismal support in the Rest of Alberta remains a problem for the party.
“Any road to victory for the ANDP involves winning seats outside of Edmonton and Calgary,” he noted. “The easiest place to do that is going to be in the so-called doughnut suburbs outside Edmonton.”
Alas, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a little for meaningful numbers to crunch on the breakdown of NDP membership numbers outside the big cities, especially in the Edmonton donut. Leastways, NDP sources are saying some of the numbers given to media by Ms. Ganley’s campaign are not quite right, but haven’t yet provided data they have confidence in.
So, for the moment, the crystal ball is still cloudy.
I agree the NDP realized some time ago that it could not win with just support in Edmonton, so I’m not sure the membership growth in Calgary and elsewhere should really be big news at this point. However I suppose the media has to write stories about something to attract or keep readers or viewers.
I don’t think the increased NDP membership numbers is very good news for the UCP, who had hoped their Calgary losses were a one time momentary set back Even worse, Brown’s recent poll shows a resilience to the NDP support. Lets not forget governments do not generally get more popular after their first year. So it could be all downhill for them here. Particularly if the NDP chooses a popular and likeable new leader.
It is true that two of the leading NDP leadership candidates are from Calgary, so some of the membership growth there is no doubt due to that. But then two are also from Edmonton.
Yes, while the message from these membership numbers may still be a bit cloudy for the NDP, it is likely there may be more clouds in the future for another party.
At the rate that Danielle Smith and the UCP are screwing up, they are not going to survive. That’s not possible. There is a lot of anger and that’s going to be shown on Saturday when masses of people speak out against the UCP’s bad policies, and their very expensive boondoogles.
To me, the gigantic elephant in the room (visible from space) is money or the lack thereof. The party is still broke, let alone building a pot of dough for the next election. A real issue, not vote counting from 2019.
The gains in Calgary are promising, but meaningless if the NDP can’t win votes in rural Alberta. The UCP knows that all they have to do is bash Trudeau, bully trans kids, flap their gums about gun rights and they’re in.
I believe areas outside of Calgary and Edmonton may be ripe for the taking. With the overreach of Bill 20, UCP may find out that there autocratic ways are not liked by their base. If there was ever a time for other parties mainly the NDP to make headway in these areas it will be after this overreach is passed. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Reformer’s fell because they took their base in Rural Alberta for granted.
I got quite a few emails from Team Ganley urging me to join, also at least one phone call; more than for any other candidate, though I assume they would all have access to whatever list I am on.
It certainly proves what people are saying. They wished they had never voted for Danielle Smith. Isn’t it too bad they refused to listen to those of us that knew what she was like?
She is so confident that her pal Pierre Poilievre will win in Ottawa she has set up an office there so she will be ready for him to help her steal our Canada Pension Plan and force Canadians to pay Albertans Equalization Payments to help her cover the billions these Reformers are screwing Albertans out of by slashing our royalties and corporate taxes. You can bet the idiots will support them they always do. The word Conservative is all they need.
I remember someone complaining to me about the differences between Edmonton and Calgary. She was heavily involved in the arts and, interestingly, found Edmonton to be wildly conservative. For someone who was from Edmonton, and passionately involved in the arts, I thought this was a fascinating comment. For about six months, she moved to Calgary and work with a production there. When she returned, she pronounced Calgary was Alberta’s arts mecca, and Edmonton no more than pretentious back water. Personally, I felt that way about Edmonton since moving there in the 80s. Or, as the insult goes, the only culture in Edmonton is in the yogourt.
Differences between Edmonton and Calgary, notwithstanding, are often overplayed. I recall that sage, Ezra Levant, lamenting on his weird show, on the thankfully defunct Sun NewsTV, that Calgary’s CON cred was a fraud. Despite all the bill boards around the city promoting various CON and religious fundamentalist issues, at its core, Calgary was really left wing in many ways. Of course, this angered Levant, and he sought to destroy the reds in Calgary with endless purges … from Toronto, of course. Even Dead Byfield lamented that the CON side of Calgary was largely an illusion, because no one living there actually lives a truly CON life. (CON cosplay?)
Being CON in Calgary is largely an industry. Thanks to the U of C, any number of so called FreeDUMB foundations operate freely, germinating CON political careers and employing their otherwise unemployable fellow travellers. I always believe that if you want to find out how liberal a city is, just check a gay travel guide. Calgary has an abundance of listing for all kinds of gay-friendly services, and far more than Edmonton.
Leave a comment