Back in the day when the Calgary Herald was still a real newspaper with a newsroom, dozens of reporters, and a capital T in the first word of its title, there was a bit of gallows humour that by custom had to be performed by the first journalist to learn of the death of a prominent person.

Kurt Cobain, the iconic grunge musician, whatever that means (Photo: nirvana.fandom.com).

Imagine you were the first one in the newsroom to hear that a high-profile right-wing commentator known for his hatred of public broadcasting who had also spent much of his career being generously compensated to work for a public broadcaster had kicked the proverbial bucket.

It was your duty to turn to your colleagues and solemnly intone ….

“Sorry about yer Rex Murphy.”

As was appropriate under the circumstances, the chuckles were muffled as the press corps, back when it was still a corps without an -e, hunkered down to the work of compiling anodyne quotes from the not-so-dearly departed’s critics, careful not to be heard speaking ill of the dead, and the saccharine encomia of his friends and fellow travellers.

All very funny and rather helpful at keeping a spuriously neutral tone of journalistic detachment from the topic of a deceased person who might in life may have provoked rage or joy in similar measure, depending on a reader’s or listener’s point of view.

This was certainly preferable to running into the news room, and screaming in stentorian anguish – as one of my colleagues unwisely did on April 5, 1994 – “Kurt Cobain is dead!”

I confess that I wondered silently at the time, “Who the f@€k is Kurt Cobain? Must be some guy who works down on the loading dock.”

As for Mr. Murphy, he shuffled off this mortal coil at the age of 77 on Thursday – although the National Post, for which he wrote cranky and repetitious screeds in recent years, seems to have sat on the story for a spell while they figured out what to do with it.

To me, Mr. Murphy was an annoyance on the air. He barked down Cross Country Checkup callers with whom he disagreed. (Ian Hanomansing is a far superior host.) And he disguised his stale rants with $5 words when a nice crisp Anglo-Saxonism would have done nicely. His hysterical Trudeau Derangement Affliction was extremely tiring, and his ties to Big Oil troubling.

As journalist and author Jeremy Appel, author of Kenneyism, Jason Kenney’s Pursuit of Power, put it today: “My favourite memory of Rex was how he never provided evidence or reasoning for anything and just ran his columns through a thesaurus to mask that fact.” This seems fair, although, it must be conceded, he is not the only scribe to be guilty of that rhetorical sin.

And, to be fair to Mr. Murphy’s memory, when I encountered the man some years ago in Toronto Airport, he agreed pleasantly enough to let me take a selfie, although I am sure he suspected there might be some unwanted irony lurking in my request.

If the ugly mood today in that slough of despond now known as X is anything to go by, Mr. Murphy’s passing seems to have both unmanned and unhinged his many admirers on the right. They seemed to be extremely cranky about everything, everywhere, all at once, with F-bombs dropping like artillery shells.

To them I say, and I really mean it, Sorry about yer Rex Murphy.