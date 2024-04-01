The United Conservative Party Government wants the restructured Alberta Heath Services (AHS) to be known as Alberta Health & Hospitality Services (AHHS), AlbertaPolitics.ca has learned.

An architect’s rendering of the planned Ralph Klein Centre of Excellence in Alternative Medicine to be located in Red Deer on the site of the city’s former hospital. (Image: Cundall Engineering, U.K.*).

In addition, the province is said to be looking at a strategic partnership with a U.S. motel chain to open facilities that can be used to provide continuing-care services in communities throughout Alberta.

“I’m pretty sure they were close to a deal with Rainbow Motels,” someone we talked to said, “but there was some kind of problem with the name.”

According to the source, the government’s idea is that the facilities could be quickly converted back to conventional hospitality use to generate revenue for health care when the number of people requiring continuing care declines.

In addition, there are bound to be plenty of fast-food locations nearby that can dispense tastier food than any hospital cafeteria, and that also have experience distributing personal protective equipment when necessary.

“We’re pretty sure continuing care needs province-wide are going to go down considerably as soon as fewer people are getting vaccinated and more have access to naturopathic and reiki treatments through their new Alberta Health Spending Accounts,” the source said.

An AHHS nurse with a patient suffering from a rare side effect of Ivermectin treatment for respiratory illnesses (Photo: vet-advantage.com).

“Also, we’re confident that by having AIMCo invest your retirement savings entirely in oil and gas, Alberta will soon be richer than Norway, so elder Albertans will have a very generous pension compared to that chintzy Canada Pension Plan to help them pay for medical services if they unexpectedly happen to live past their natural life expectancy of 82 years,” they said.

The government really believes this will add up to a tremendous opportunity “to put hospitality back in the hospice,” the source added. “Talk about the Alberta Advantage!”

In other news, the province is expected to announce plans to create the Ralph Klein Centre of Excellence in Alternative Medicine. The Centre, to be located in Red Deer on the site of the former Red Deer Regional Hospital, will be built more efficiently through the use of the province’s first billion-dollar sole source contract, just as soon as the necessary legislation’s been passed. The centre’s homeopathic wing will be built first.

Alberta will also be the first Canadian province to fully fund Ivermectin for treatment of respiratory illnesses. …

Alberta’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction; I kid you not, this is an actual un-retouched photo published royalty free by the provincial government! (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Anyone still buying this? Or do I need to trowel it on some more? This is Alberta, of course, so you can never be sure.

Plus, what you think might be a good April Fool piece one day turns out to be government policy the next.

This has already happened to me once this spring: When the government introduced new health care regulations that eliminate any reference to minimum care hours for patients in continuing care. Ha-ha! Like that would ever happen … Oh! Wait!

Luckily, April 1 falls on a Monday this year, so it’ll probably take at least a couple of hours for them to come up with anything as crazy as this to announce.

*The Royal Adelaide Hospital, in Australia, in fact.