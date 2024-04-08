Let’s imagine a scenario that even a year ago would have seemed all but impossible but is now within the realm of possibility.
First, let’s assume that the NDP Government of British Columbia is re-elected in the provincial general election that is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 this year.
Recent polling suggests that Premier David Eby’s New Democrats will be re-elected with a comfortable majority.
This is not a sure thing, of course. The B.C. NDP has shown before that it is capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Moreover, the undeniably competent John Horgan is no longer at the party’s helm while he enjoys a new life of embassy parties and chauffeured limousines as Canada’s ambassador to Germany.
Still, with B.C.’s conservative opposition divided into two parties – the still-untested Conservative Party of B.C. and the faltering and inaccurately named B.C. United Party* (formerly the B.C. Liberals, who were really conservatives) – the balance of probabilities suggests that the NDP will win, and handily.
Then, let’s imagine that the NDP led by Carla Beck manages to win in Saskatchewan in the provincial election that must be held in that province on or before Oct. 28.
For a long time, the (Conservative) Saskatchewan Party seemed to own the keys to the Legislature Building in Regina. Given the vagaries of the first-past-the-post electoral system, gerrymandering that favours rural ridings, and the MAGAfication of much of rural Western Canada, that lock has been widely assumed to be unbreakable.
It may still be. The polls still favour the Saskatchewan Party. But Premier Scott Moe is so ridiculously inept that it almost seems possible that he could find a way to lose the election.
So, just for fun, let’s imagine that Mr. Moe manages that feat and the NDP forms government in Regina next fall.
Meanwhile, there’s no need to imagine that the New Democrats might win enough seats to form a majority government in Manitoba. They already have.
On Oct. 3 last year, NDP Leader Wab Kinew led Manitoba’s New Democrats to a majority victory, becoming the first Canadian premier of First Nations descent in the process.
Finally, let’s assume that the Alberta NDP chooses a popular and capable new leader and begins to climb steadily in the polls.
Alas, no election is scheduled or likely to happen here in Wild Rose Country until 2027, giving the United Conservative Party gong show led by Premier Danielle Smith, her office manager and Svengali Rob Anderson, and Take Back Alberta founder and titular chief financial officer David Parker plenty of time to spin out more unpopular and destructive policies.
Still, my question is this: What happens to Wexit, Wexitry and the Wexiteers in the event that leading up to Alberta’s 2027 election it starts to look as if there could be a clean sweep across the western provinces of … New Democrats?
Wexit, of course, is the rather embarrassing coinage, after Brexit (remember that, and what a success it was?), for Western Canadian separatism from Canada.
The idea has enjoyed surprising support in geographically constrained MAGA circles in parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, especially along the southern border with the U.S.A. It is a non-starter in any community with a population higher than about 100,000.
Wexitry is how we will describe western separatism generally, whether the Alberta-only variety or the damp kind of Wexit dream that also involves coastal British Columbia.
So how will the Wexiteers and would-be Sovereign Citizens surrounding and advising Premier Smith react to the emergence of circumstances that undermine one of the central tenets of their conspiracy-theorizing Northern MAGA faith?
That is, that Western Canadians are almost to a man and woman – but for a few woke snowflakes living in the vicinity of big city universities – horny-handed yeomen firm in their gender roles and Q-adjacent convictions. (Chemtrails! Bad!)
This is, of course, utter pish-posh, but its devout believers are unlikely to react maturely in the face of evidence they are deluded.
So it is safe to say that many of them will likely respond with hysterical and hateful rhetoric, blockades and more blockades, tall tales about stolen elections, and threats of violence at some indeterminate near-future date as we have already seen on many occasions from the UCP’s Take Back Alberta faction.
The effect of this kind of undisciplined behaviour by the Western Canadian right, of course, would not likely increase its popularity in any region or province, even on the Prairies, even in Alberta.
This has implications for the next federal election as well, since polling as suggests that the Conservative Party of Canada led by Pierre Poilievre is likely to dominate Parliament after the federal election that must take place before Oct. 20, 2025.
Depending on the timing of the federal vote, though, violent separatist rhetoric in Alberta and Saskatchewan has the potential to create serious problems for Mr. Poilievre. Certainly he will be asked what he proposes to do about it.
Will he be able to keep his MAGA-infested Prairie caucus under control before the election? Will he face their wrath after the election if he doesn’t knuckle under to their extremism in a pan-Canadian repeat of Premier Smith’s subservience to the Take Back Alberta crowd?
Chances are good, if Mr. Poilievre wins but takes that route, that within a year he’ll be the most hated man in Canada – a path that should be familiar to anyone who observed the short, unhappy provincial political career of former UCP premier Jason Kenney.
Meanwhile, back in Alberta, in the face of a popular and effective Opposition leader, would the (W)Exit Enthusiasts in the Premier’s Office continue pushing their wildly unpopular schemes to grab the Canada Pension Plan and hand the dough over to the unreliable investors at AIMCo and thence to the oil industry, run the RCMP out of the province and set up their own politically blinkered enforcement force, and foment a MAGA takeover of Alberta’s city councils by encouraging urban political parties with loosey-goosey financing rules?
Or would they feel the need to moderate their policies, setting their own MAGA base aflame?
These are interesting questions that cannot be answered right now, but that would doubtless have to be in the face of an Orange Wave, as we say in Alberta, swamping Western Canada’s legislatures.
Plus, looking a bit ahead, would Wexit suddenly look a lot more appealing to the residents of four social democratic provinces in Western Canada, facing a MAGA government in Ottawa determined to dismantle Confederation as if it were Alberta Health Services?
Beats me. But brace yourselves. Whatever happens, it’s going to get weird!
*Pronounced B-cup, obviously, whether the party likes it or not.
I keep hearing suggestions the right wing nutters will have to moderate.
Sorry, I’ve yet to see evidence of that from the true believers.
Two likely events that will diminish Wexity sentiment :
1) the federal Liberals going down in flames de-escalates federal-provincial relations with a future CPC government less likely to violate provincial jurisdiction and less likely to obstruct private sector investment
2) a looming sovereign debt crisis that will consume both orders of government with austerity for decades as they lose ability to borrow
There can be no doubt that the would-be FreeDUMB fighters among the various Wexit factions are truly their own worst enemies. Setting aside their weird Incel fantasies of founding the republic of their of dreams, where they will all be heroes and can get a date with any woman on a whim, the inescapable reality is that these guys (Yes, they are pretty much all men leading this crazy.) will spend more time fighting each other than their common enemy, Ottawa, PMJT, the WEF, and commies. In truth, none of them trust each other, and they live in perpetual fear of getting a knife in the back. Look to the example of Jason Kenney to know that no one is safe from getting done in by a rival. Even Presto Manning was done in by Stockwell Day, who was then done in by Stephen Harper, and that was before there was even a hope in hell that they would ever form a government. But that faithful moment only came to pass when they finally heeded Harper’s words to unite and stop the endless infighting. That peace lasted about a decade, before the whole thing came crashing down.
The rise of Donald Trump, and the second rise of Donald Trump, has given these lunatics hope that everyone is, either, just as crazy as they are; or no one will think that far ahead when they thoughtlessly cast their votes in anger.
We live in a time where V. Putin is hailed as the saviour of the moral (Christian) West and the liberal democracies have been run by lizard people all along. And I need to get Mo’popcorn.
The travesty is free with this government. If we can’t beat these people? We’re not trying!
I suspect the Conservative establishment is not very enthusiastic about Wexit, even in Alberta, although they will throw them an occasional bone to try keep them happy. Lest we forget Poilievre is an Ontario MP and there is a reason for it – he can count. He realizes he needs to win Canada’s largest province to become PM. He also surely realizes any perception of being too close to the Wexit kooks will probably hurt him politically in Ontario.
It will not also not help the Wexit crowd if more NDP governments win provincially in the west. I agree that while it still seems unlikely in Sask, there is a government there that is starting to seem quite tired and vulnerable. So it is possible.
I do also feel that if elected Poilievre may quickly turn out to be a disappointment to the west. So yes politics could easily turn topsy turvy in the west in the near future.
This would be a nice trend to see. In Manitoba, the voters were smart enough to dump these pseudo Conservatives and Reformers. There has been regrets about giving Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs another four years. In Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Party has done so much damage, that the voters would be wise to dump them. They should have learned what a big mess Grant Devine’s PC government caused. In Alberta, voters were ignorant, and gave Danielle Smith and the UCP another term. In British Columbia, voters did the responsible thing and put the NDP in power. Phony Conservatives and Reformers destroy jobs, cheat us our of our resource and tax wealth, do the most priciest blunders, increase the costs of things, wreck public healthcare and public education, so they can privatize it, and make poverty levels increase. Wexit is another stupid joke, and it’s pushed by these fake Conservatives and Reformers, who can never take any responsibility for the mistakes they create. If Saskatchewan voters decide to dump the Saskatchewan Party, it should send a clear message that people are not satisfied with their deceptive ways. Federally, we have Pierre Poilievre, who will be the same way. That’s how these people operate. They will tell the voters anything, just to get them elected. We aren’t better off, because of it. The UCP has already done so much damage to Alberta, and what good is this? Ralph Klein was bad enough, and the UCP are showing us that they can be worse. Where is the sense in that?
Hey! Let’s not kid ourselves, it’s pretty effing weird already.
Wexit, or Bloc Redneck Whaaaaaaa! as I prefer to call them. I have my doubts that PP will be able to hold onto the support currently indicated in the polls, but maybe I have too high an opinion of my fellow Canadians.
Every time I read the word “wexit” I heard Elmer Fud”. Now thanks to you, I’ll also visualize some guy named “Moe”! Lord save me!
POGO: I always saw Jason Kenney. Same thing, basically. DJC
Weird? How weird is it for a free enterprise party to demand Canadian government subsidies for the oil industry? Not weird at all in Alberta where we can believe 7 contradictory things before breakfast. After all, we elected the “forwards – backwards” party for 44 years.
Thanks for the $38 billion TMX pipeline BTW, but what have you done for Alberta lately? How about another $16 billion or so for carbon capture of tar emissions? Truly an economic loser without a Federal subsidy.
Oh, and shut up about the fact that 48% of Canada’s CO2 emissions come from Alberta with only 15% of Canada’s population. Blame the cows and fertilizer instead.
