Timing is everything, so Dr. Sally Talbot-Jones must have been kicking herself yesterday for launching her effort to charge patients as much as $4,800 a year up front to see a doctor in a timely fashion when she did.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

It must have been frustrating for the Calgary family physician when news reports revealed more than 40 medical clinics in Alberta are charging “membership fees” eight months after she sent her fateful email about the same idea to her patients, setting off a province-wide brouhaha.

However, according to the provincial health department, none of those clinics are charging fees for services covered by public health insurance, so everything’s cool.

Still, if only Dr. Talbot-Jones had waited until now to tell her patients about her “transformative healthcare initiative,” instead of last July, she might have had a significantly better chance of being able to implement her plan to require patients at her Marda Loop Medical Clinic to pony up annual fees if they wanted to see a doctor promptly.

The reason: Because with a federal election looming, Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party is now focused on picking fights with Ottawa, and just about any old fight will do.

When the news of Dr. Talbot-Jones’s plan leaked out last year, one of the first things that happened was that Health Canada, as the federal health department is known, announced the idea amounted to preferential treatment for paying patients, and therefore violated the Canada Health Act.

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

“Membership fees at private clinics, for preferential access to insured health services, are considered patient charges under the Canada Health Act and raise concerns under the accessibility requirement of the Act,” the feds said in a statement.

Federal officials also wrote a stiff letter to Alberta Health, the provincial ministry, “to inform them that the ability for patients to purchase preferential access is contrary to the Canada Health Act.”

At the time, while the provincial reaction was not perfect, it was reasonably sensible.

In a statement published on the Alberta Government website on July 25, Premier Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said they expected physicians to follow the law, including the Canada Health Act, and then moved into the no-laws-were-broken defence with which followers of Alberta politics are familiar.

“Alberta’s government would be extremely concerned if this clinic was charging fees for services that are insured and offering accelerated access to a family physician at the expense of other patients needing to wait longer,” the 2023 Alberta statement continued. “We have directed Alberta Health to investigate this specific clinic to ensure compliance with all legislation. If any non-compliance with relevant legislation is found, we will take appropriate action.”

Friends of Medicare Director Chris Gallaway (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

According to a CBC report yesterday, that review hasn’t quite been completed, but provincial officials have turned up 40-plus clinics that charge fees – “for a defined set of uninsured services, while also providing insured services covered under the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan.”

In other words, as predicted in this space a year ago, the government has concluded no laws were broken.

Now, it’s reasonable to be skeptical about that claim but, as also predicted here in 2023, nobody at Alberta Health is likely to be in any hurry to look too closely at what those more than 40 clinics are actually up to.

The fees proposed for Marda Loop patients would have ranged from $4,800 per year for a two-parent family membership to $2,200 annually for a single adult. Child coverage by a single parent who couldn’t afford to pay the fee for herself would have cost $500. The clinic would have provided care one day a week for non-member patients.

The idea was sensibly dropped by the clinic soon after the furor broke out.

In a statement yesterday, Alberta Friends of Medicine Director Chris Gallaway said “it’s time for our provincial government to finally stand up for Albertans and act to end this practice.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre looking tired and emotional in Nova Scotia yesterday (Photo: Screenshot of Facebook video).

“Banning access fees would be a chance for the premier … to keep her promise that no Albertan would ever have to pay out of pocket to access a doctor,” Mr. Gallaway said.

Sure, but that promise was made then, and this is now.

Today, it is much less likely the UCP Government would be capable of taking a miss on a chance to squabble with the Trudeau Government about anything, at least until Pierre Poilievre has been safely elected as prime minister of Canada.

The opportunity to remind the feds that health care is a provincial responsibility would have been just too hard to resist, even though it would doubtless be immediately followed by a demand that the same feds fork over more money for health care.

Municipal political parties are on the way, whether you like it or not

Bill 20, the Municipal Statutes Amendment Act and a law almost no one in Alberta wants, is expected to be introduced in the Legislature today by the United Conservative Party.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver will doubtless be trotted out one more time to explain why making Albertans put up with political parties in municipal politics is a great idea that they ought to stop hating.

Anyone who thinks municipal political parties are going to be a solution to anything – least of all the propensity of voters in Edmonton and Calgary to elect progressive councillors – has been drinking the bathwater Premier Smith’s strategic brain trust serves in their offices after “Shields Up” is shouted and the doors are locked.

Prediction: It will be a disaster, including for the UCP when they realize some of the municipal conservative parties they have spawned are even nuttier than the party’s current nuttiest faction, Take Back Alberta.

Well, the proof of the fruitcake is in the eating, so we’ll have to wait for the details to be served up to speculate on just how weird things could get.