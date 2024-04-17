To hear Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner tell it Monday, you’d almost think there’s been no inflation in Alberta since the pandemic.

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees President Guy Smith in a typical pose (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Well, Mr. Horner is a scion of Alberta’s enduring and (mostly) Conservative Horner political clan who says he “had the opportunity to buy my grandfather’s ranch,” so perhaps he didn’t notice it quite the way the rest of us have.

It’s also true that the United Conservative Party has had an active policy of wage suppression, and not just in the public sector, since before Jason Kenney became premier in 2019.

Unionized working people have noticed inflation, of course, and that is leading to proposals in bargaining for pay increases that seem large in percentage terms, but that reflect how much their bills have gone up.

Mr. Horner published a statement on the Alberta Government’s official website assailing the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for its monetary proposal in its current round of collective bargaining on behalf of the province’s 22,000 civil servants.

Naturally, Mr. Horner’s statement began with the traditional pro forma declaration of how “Alberta’s government truly values public services and the professionalism and dedication of the people who deliver them.”

Athabasca University labour relations professor Bob Barnetson (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

After that, though, he quickly got down to business, Conservative style. “Recently, the union representing government employees, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, told the government that they are demanding a 26 per cent wage increase over the next three years. The AUPE claims that government employee wages have fallen behind.

“Albertans, and indeed all Canadians, have not seen a wage increase of this size,” his statement continued, cutely conflating percentage increases with market rates. “The Conference Board of Canada found most working Albertans received a salary increase between 2 and 3 per cent in 2023 and 2024.”

The government statement, obviously written by one of the communications professionals assigned to Mr. Horner’s office, goes on in the same vein, insisting that the government’s offer of 7.5 per cent over four years is reasonable.

This is what is commonly known as “bargaining in the media,” and while it may or may not technically qualify as bargaining in bad faith, it’s certainly bad form.

“Given the union’s extreme wage positions, working towards a fair and reasonable settlement in a timely manner will be difficult,” the minister’s statement huffily concluded. “The Alberta government will not increase taxes or cut programs, services, or workers to give unprecedented salary increases that will result in pay well above market rates.”

The latter sentence, it says here, amounts to confirmation the government is not bargaining in good faith. That said, I’m just a blogger, not the Alberta Labour Relations Board.

Mr. Horner’s statement, said Athabasca University labour relations professor Bob Barnetson, “is wildly disingenuous.”

“Workers have jobs to pay their bills, and the bills have gone up about 20 per cent between 2020 and 2024,” he noted in an email. “How can Horner say he is looking at the evidence when he is clearly ignoring the impact of inflation on workers’ ability to afford things, like food and housing?”

Yes, Dr. Barnetson added, 26 per cent sounds like a lot, “but after a decade of almost no increases and five years of rampant inflation, it is an entirely reasonable ask. Why should public-sector workers have to subsidize the provision of government services through wages that constantly shrink due to inadequate cost-of-living increases?”

For its part, AUPE accused the minister of making “inappropriate statements.”

“We are disappointed to see the government make unwarranted and unhelpful statements,” said AUPE President Guy Smith. “Negotiations should take place in good faith and at the bargaining table, not in the press.”

“The government has been aware of the union’s monetary proposals since we made them on March 6,” Mr. Smith noted. “We will hold to our demands as they are fair and reasonable. The cost of living has increased for everyone, and every worker has the right to fair, livable compensation from their employers.”

“AUPE will continue negotiating in good faith in spite of the government’s decision,” Mr. Smith promised.

A note on the Horner political clan

Speaking of the Horner political clan, as we were, The Canadian Press once described the Horners as “one of the first families of Canadian politics.”

Nate’s relative Doug Horner, a former Alberta finance minister and deputy premier (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Jack Horner – Nate’s grandfather – was a successful Conservative MP from 1958 to 1977, whereupon he crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the Liberal cabinet of Pierre Trudeau!

He remained there until his riding’s voters kicked him out in 1979. (They don’t talk much about that in rural Alberta anymore, for fear of frightening the children.)

Apparently, he was known as “Cactus Jack,” although that was before he joined the Liberals so presumably it was not because his friends and relatives thought he was a you-know-what for crossing the floor.

Nate Horner is related to Alberta deputy premiers Hugh “Doc” Horner (appointed by premier Peter Lougheed after also serving three terms in the House of Commons) and Doug Horner (Hugh’s son, appointed by Alison Redford).

Jack and Hugh’s brother Norval Horner, a one-term Member of Parliament, represented a Saskatchewan riding, as did a cousin, Albert Horner, a four-term MP also from Saskatchewan.

Ralph Horner – father of Jack, Hugh, and Norval – never managed to get elected, but he was appointed to the Senate by Conservative prime minister R.B. Bennett, whose government created the CBC and the Bank of Canada.

As a result, at one point in Canadian history, Ralph, Jack, Hugh and Albert were all serving in the Parliament of Canada at the same time. Talk about the four horsemen!

Norval’s son Byron Horner ran for the federal Conservatives in British Columbia in 2019.

This afternoon, predictably, Nate Horner complained about the federal budget. But that’s not exactly news, is it? So let’s not waste readers’ time reciting what he had to say about that.