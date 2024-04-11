Alberta’s hill to die on?

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault (Photo: Government of Canada).

According to Premier Danielle Smith it’s our God-given right to gas-generated electricity, diesel-powered buses, and gas-heated homes.

You want our forced-air gas furnaces, our diesel buses, Guilbeault? Come and take ’em!

This is Wild Rose Country and no eastern bastard environment minister is gonna stuff a heat-pump down our provincial basement staircase!

… Does this sound stupid to you, dear readers? It sure sounds stupid to me.

But that appeared to be the key message of Premier Smith’s whiny, ranty news conference yesterday at which she introduced her United Conservative Party Government’s Bill 18, the No More Heat Pumps Act, in the second oxymoronic “embargoed news conference” in as many days.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek (Photo: Harry Murphy/Creative Commons).

Well, look, as Ms. Smith says when she’s about to tell a whopper, Bill 18 is actually called the Provincial Priorities Act, but those of you who follow Alberta politics will agree that my version is more in tune with the zeitgeist in official Alberta nowadays.

Premier Smith and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, a veteran municipal and provincial politician who certainly knows better, spent an awful lot of time whining about what a raw deal Alberta supposedly gets from Ottawa.

From time to time, Ms. Smith would start to rant, her voice hoarse, about federal policies she called “ideological” – an accusation that’s pretty rich coming from anyone associated with the UCP.

Not true, the author of the breakup of Alberta Health Services and other expensive ideological schemes insisted: “When we do spending, it doesn’t have an ideological tinge to it.”

The premier seemed particularly incensed by the prospect of Ottawa providing funds for solar projects, safe supply of opioid drugs, and housing that is conditional on green standards like the dreaded heat pumps and less restrictive zoning policies than those beloved by profitable development companies that bankroll the UCP.

Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“Alberta taking back control of federal agreements,” said the headline on the government press release published yesterday afternoon in apparent tribute to Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan.

“Alberta has introduced legislation requiring provincial entities to obtain approval before entering, amending, extending or renewing agreements with the federal government,” the press release continued. “Alberta’s government will ensure federal funding is aligned with provincial priorities, rather than with priorities contrary to the province’s interests.”

So if you were looking forward to being able to afford your prescription drugs or dental care, the news release also said “the legislation would also work to prevent taxpayer dollars being wasted on duplicative programs like pharmacare and dental care when what the province really needs is envelope funding to expand existing provincial programs in these areas.”

In other words, if the UCP can’t control the money and take the credit for it, or at least get a cut, it proposes to cut off access to federal funds by municipalities, school boards, health authorities, and public universities unless a provincial bureaucrat stamps “approved” on it. And, in the case of pharmaceutical drugs and dentistry, individual Albertans.

God only knows how long it will take to process the approvals.

University of Calgary political science professor Lisa Young (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

It’s certainly a strange policy for government that claims to want to eliminate “red tape.”

But then, as Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek observed yesterday, after long seeing their infrastructure needs ignored by the province, “now that cities actually have the ear of the feds and they’ve created funding streams that will allow us to build more homes, fix broken roadways, and make sure your drinking water is safe, the provincial government — the same one that wants to cut red tape and operate at the speed of business — now wants to slam the brakes and slow things down to the speed of a bloated bureaucracy!”

“I cannot accept that a provincial government with control issues is about to take away what rightfully belongs to Calgarians,” Ms. Gondek added.

NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley called the bill “a partisan, petulant temper tantrum on the part of this premier.”

“Albertans haven’t seen any benefit in their health care, in our school systems, or in their household budget at the end of the day as a result of Smith’s squabbles with the federal government,” Ms. Notley said in a statement. “This bill will be no different. Danielle Smith’s record of achieving nothing speaks for itself.”

As for how deep the UCP proposes to dip into federal funding of universities, their employees, and students, that remains an interesting question. We cannot assume that this government won’t try to control which research projects are approved for Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council grants and scholarships.

After all, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation makes it its business to attack young Canadian scholars for their work. Why wouldn’t the UCP try to get in front of that parade?

But if they do, University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young warned last night, Alberta universities would likely no longer be permitted to receive such grants.

That would certainly accelerate the brain drain of young scholars already in progress from Alberta.

Obviously, there’s more to this than just the UCP’s uncontrollable urge to pick fights with Ottawa.

There’s the stubborn refusal of big city voters in Alberta to elect city councils as far to the right as the UCP. They will be taught a lesson.

In addition, there’s the UCP’s de facto taxpayer-financed campaign to ensure that federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre becomes Canada’s next prime minister – after which, there is a significant chance this issue will simply evanesce.

And there is the undeniable outright separatism of many in the Take Back Alberta faction that dominates the UCP and of senior staffers in the Premier’s Office.

How will Ottawa respond? It’s too soon to say.

They could always write a letter to every provincial recipient of federal funds in Alberta explaining that all payments have been stopped immediately to accommodate the concerns of their provincial government, and that they’ll be happy to schedule a meeting to discuss it whenever the UCP can find the time.

In the meantime, they might suggest, here’s the number for Premier Smith’s office if you wish to discuss any concerns you may have.