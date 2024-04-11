Alberta’s hill to die on?
According to Premier Danielle Smith it’s our God-given right to gas-generated electricity, diesel-powered buses, and gas-heated homes.
You want our forced-air gas furnaces, our diesel buses, Guilbeault? Come and take ’em!
This is Wild Rose Country and no eastern bastard environment minister is gonna stuff a heat-pump down our provincial basement staircase!
… Does this sound stupid to you, dear readers? It sure sounds stupid to me.
But that appeared to be the key message of Premier Smith’s whiny, ranty news conference yesterday at which she introduced her United Conservative Party Government’s Bill 18, the No More Heat Pumps Act, in the second oxymoronic “embargoed news conference” in as many days.
Well, look, as Ms. Smith says when she’s about to tell a whopper, Bill 18 is actually called the Provincial Priorities Act, but those of you who follow Alberta politics will agree that my version is more in tune with the zeitgeist in official Alberta nowadays.
Premier Smith and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, a veteran municipal and provincial politician who certainly knows better, spent an awful lot of time whining about what a raw deal Alberta supposedly gets from Ottawa.
From time to time, Ms. Smith would start to rant, her voice hoarse, about federal policies she called “ideological” – an accusation that’s pretty rich coming from anyone associated with the UCP.
Not true, the author of the breakup of Alberta Health Services and other expensive ideological schemes insisted: “When we do spending, it doesn’t have an ideological tinge to it.”
The premier seemed particularly incensed by the prospect of Ottawa providing funds for solar projects, safe supply of opioid drugs, and housing that is conditional on green standards like the dreaded heat pumps and less restrictive zoning policies than those beloved by profitable development companies that bankroll the UCP.
“Alberta taking back control of federal agreements,” said the headline on the government press release published yesterday afternoon in apparent tribute to Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan.
“Alberta has introduced legislation requiring provincial entities to obtain approval before entering, amending, extending or renewing agreements with the federal government,” the press release continued. “Alberta’s government will ensure federal funding is aligned with provincial priorities, rather than with priorities contrary to the province’s interests.”
So if you were looking forward to being able to afford your prescription drugs or dental care, the news release also said “the legislation would also work to prevent taxpayer dollars being wasted on duplicative programs like pharmacare and dental care when what the province really needs is envelope funding to expand existing provincial programs in these areas.”
In other words, if the UCP can’t control the money and take the credit for it, or at least get a cut, it proposes to cut off access to federal funds by municipalities, school boards, health authorities, and public universities unless a provincial bureaucrat stamps “approved” on it. And, in the case of pharmaceutical drugs and dentistry, individual Albertans.
God only knows how long it will take to process the approvals.
It’s certainly a strange policy for government that claims to want to eliminate “red tape.”
But then, as Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek observed yesterday, after long seeing their infrastructure needs ignored by the province, “now that cities actually have the ear of the feds and they’ve created funding streams that will allow us to build more homes, fix broken roadways, and make sure your drinking water is safe, the provincial government — the same one that wants to cut red tape and operate at the speed of business — now wants to slam the brakes and slow things down to the speed of a bloated bureaucracy!”
“I cannot accept that a provincial government with control issues is about to take away what rightfully belongs to Calgarians,” Ms. Gondek added.
NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley called the bill “a partisan, petulant temper tantrum on the part of this premier.”
“Albertans haven’t seen any benefit in their health care, in our school systems, or in their household budget at the end of the day as a result of Smith’s squabbles with the federal government,” Ms. Notley said in a statement. “This bill will be no different. Danielle Smith’s record of achieving nothing speaks for itself.”
As for how deep the UCP proposes to dip into federal funding of universities, their employees, and students, that remains an interesting question. We cannot assume that this government won’t try to control which research projects are approved for Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council grants and scholarships.
After all, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation makes it its business to attack young Canadian scholars for their work. Why wouldn’t the UCP try to get in front of that parade?
But if they do, University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young warned last night, Alberta universities would likely no longer be permitted to receive such grants.
That would certainly accelerate the brain drain of young scholars already in progress from Alberta.
Obviously, there’s more to this than just the UCP’s uncontrollable urge to pick fights with Ottawa.
There’s the stubborn refusal of big city voters in Alberta to elect city councils as far to the right as the UCP. They will be taught a lesson.
In addition, there’s the UCP’s de facto taxpayer-financed campaign to ensure that federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre becomes Canada’s next prime minister – after which, there is a significant chance this issue will simply evanesce.
And there is the undeniable outright separatism of many in the Take Back Alberta faction that dominates the UCP and of senior staffers in the Premier’s Office.
How will Ottawa respond? It’s too soon to say.
They could always write a letter to every provincial recipient of federal funds in Alberta explaining that all payments have been stopped immediately to accommodate the concerns of their provincial government, and that they’ll be happy to schedule a meeting to discuss it whenever the UCP can find the time.
In the meantime, they might suggest, here’s the number for Premier Smith’s office if you wish to discuss any concerns you may have.
I’m not sure if the Premier’s rant about how ideological the Feds are is projection or she truly believes anyone at odds with her agenda must be ideological. In any event, Federal Alberta relations seem about to become even more dysfunctional if that’s possible. Oh for the good old days, where conflict was mainly limited to specific but important issues like energy, but they were often able to work together on many other things like education, health care and housing.
While she may be able to stop the Feds from giving money to cities or educational institutions, I don’t think the Premier can stop them from giving money to individual Albertans. So maybe that is how it will end up going. Not as efficient, but more direct disbursements may result in more political credit for the Feds. Of course another possibility is they may just give up trying and jusy divy the funds we should have got to programs in less belligerent provinces.
Lastly, I don’t think it is wise in the long run for the province to be so heavy handed with and antagonize municipal leaders. There are a lot of them throughout the province and many have some influence in their communities. Maybe not coincidentally a fairly popular former one, who once went out of his way to be non partisan, has been so put off by the UCPs antics he is now running to be leader of the opposition. So the UCP may end up reaping more of what they are trying to sew and regretting it.
To paraphrase a certain former U.S. President, that’s some weird crock of crap. That there bill!
Marlaina Kolodnicki and the Useless [EXPLETIVE DELETED, as Rose Many Woods would have said – Ed.] Party are rolling up their sleeves for a litigious final year with Marlaina at the helm. The taking back rhetoric is just that. Pave Darker will find a whim to oust the evil queen so that he can step from behind the curtain to perform the final act of Death to the ucp. Marlaina seemed ok for a bit to regular cons, but Pave Darker? No. Albertans will have had enough. Alas, the disentanglement from the acres of pooled red tape will take years unless we have decisive majority governance that hits the ground running. Who in the ndp has that kind of track record?
Danielle Smith has an astounding ability to tell one lie, right after another. It’s baffling how people fall for the bovine excrement that she produces. Municipalities are in Alberta have been shortchanged by the Conservatives in Alberta for a long time, and it began when Ralph Klein wasn’t collecting the proper oil royalty rates, and corporate tax rates that Peter Lougheed had been getting. The UCP are doing it too. When the munipalities need financial help, it’s going to be more difficult to access. Municipal property taxes will keep on soaring. So much for the UCP reducing red tape. Under the UCP, we have a full fledged dictatorship. Danielle Smith used to be critical of the Alberta PCs, and even had disagreements with Ric McIver, when he was in that party. Now, that he is in the UCP, they seem so chummy. The best interests of Albertans aren’t a priority, under the UCP. With the UCP, it’s all about power, control, and picking fights. Hopefully, the federal government puts the UCP back in their corner, and soon.
You know me, always on the lookout for opportunities, even if it’s appears out of the box and silly at first glance but here goes.
According to a recent article in the Financial Times, the Chinese are flooding world markets with cheap EV’s and solar panels. Unsold solar panels are piling up in European warehouses and in places like Germany and the Netherlands people are using them to erect fences in their gardens. Meanwhile European ports are turning into car parks as Chinese EV’s sit waiting for paying customers which are not materializing anytime soon. That must get awfully expansive. You can read all about it here:
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2024/04/yellen-and-biden-administration-incompetence-bullying-and-entitlement-rather-than-making-a-case-here-regarding-china-overproduction.html
The UCP should strike up a deal with the CCP to store their clean tech production overcapacity here. A win-win for both parties. The Chinese can keep their factories humming and store the output at cheaper storage facilities in Alberta. Danielle Smith can score some points with the green crowd. Eventually they’ll have to give away those cars and who knows maybe one day over half of the vehicles on travelling Alberta roads are Chinese electric cars. So the planet wins too.
A terrific column. How lucky are you Albertans to have a rock-ribbed alternative to the National Post and the other ingratiating “news” sources.
Alberta’s TBA premier’s phone number is useless. It’s not like the TBA government operatives care what concerned Albertans think.
Typing of the defacto leader of Alberta, he has been pretty quiet lately, must mean his cult is up to something nefarious. Or maybe DP is on another bender?
Is it just me or does Ric McIver look like Sergeant Schultz from Hogan’s Heroes?
Ax the tax.
Fan the flames.
Burn the towns.
…gee…talk about whiny ranting….
That aside. People are moving to Alberta in record numbers. Why? Affordability. Jobs. Tax structure. Less wasteful spending. Take personal accountability and responsibity. Not letting federal whiner buy votes with your own tax dollars you sent them. Daniel Smith can take credit.
As said a couple of days ago, the UCP are going for a full blown dictatorship. I suspect the UCP will inflict an unrepairable amount of pain on Albertans before the NDP can come in and fix it. The list of UCP failures grows by the day. I think it is time for a constitutional challenge to the Smith stupidity. The UCP refuse to provide cost effective dental care to seniors and intend on blocking the federal government from providing that. Not to mention the highest electricity rates of any province, to which they are doing nothing, along with broken tax promises, highest car insurance rates and so on. In addition, they refuse to do anything to curb or slow down rising home rental increases, all of which they are doing nothing. This goes along with dismantling health care in favor of private. Almost twenty years ago inter-hospital transfers were done with a private firm that hired entry level ambulance staff. When AHS came about, this was done away with and was done in-house. I see an announcement yesterday that two contracts were awarded to private firms for inter-hospital transfers.
In my view so far they are batting zero and going downhill fast.
Call it what it is, a dictatorship. This is what that woman has done to Alberta right in front of everybody’s face. But what gets me is that people are just sitting back and letting it happen. Wake up people and for the people of alberta who voted for her. Way to go, look at what you did to our provence…
I believe Dr. No looks more like a jowly human potted plant on stage as opposed to a faithful lieutenant standing at attention.
Some Federal funding is welcome in Alberta. According to this press release of May 2022, the Federal government contributed $8 million to the Alberta Legislative grounds upgrade; Alberta $2 million.
I have not seen a sign on the Leg. grounds acknowledging this funding project.
https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2022/05/canada-and-alberta-invest-in-albertas-legislature-grounds.html
Sandy: And by the way, that is 80 per cent of the funding for the project. DJC
1) Was she attending the Canada Strong and Free conference in O-town or is that too soft for her liking?
2) May I recommend a book to fellow readers? I have no interest in its publication but I feel it does touch upon core elements of the TBA and sets a ‘possible’ future for Alberta. It’s called Crack-Up Capitalism and it’s by a Canadian author, Quinn Slobodian. Available at libraries and bookstores.
Lefty: She was at the Canada Strong and Free conference.The rebranded Manning conference presents a mild-mannered face to the world, but it invites an awful lot of out-and-out fascists. DJC
Holy eff, David. Just holy eff.
This left a pit in the bottom of my stomach. It’s time for Albertan’s to pushback. But how? How do I, this one person sitting here right now after reading your blog, start to make some meaningful noise?
Outrageous – robbing Albertans of our rightful advantages of being a Canadian . It is similar to Republican states ( 22) which refuse to take Federal money for school lunch programmes without putting in replacement programmes because it too socialist.
So…Calgary and Edmonton should separate from Alberta? Like Quebec separatists, Alberta separatists are making the same mistake of assuming the province is somehow a natural entity and not just a political unit. It would be ironic if gatekeeping conservative premiers pushed frustrated urban voters to demand a renewed federalism where cities have real autonomy.
Good summary of what this is all really about, David.
I was wondering how long it would take the UCP to attempt to hobble academic research in Alberta universities, above and beyond their crippling budgetary cuts. And I think that any environmental research, as well as research into renewable energy, will be vetoed if this goes through.
But more generally, universities and municipalities represent nuclei of power that are not currently under Danielle Smith’s thumb. You can see why that just won’t do.
“They could always write a letter to every provincial recipient of federal funds in Alberta explaining that all payments have been stopped immediately to accommodate the concerns of their provincial government, and that they’ll be happy to schedule a meeting to discuss it whenever the UCP can find the time.”
Yes, they could do that. Then they could send a letter to each of us, explaining that it will be up to individual Canadian citizens to opt into programs like pharmacare and dental care. We can initiate our Canada Pension payments without asking the premier of Alberta for her permission (for now). It’s between us and our federal government. The April Fool of Alberta needs to stay in her lane and stop interfering in every aspect of our lives. Nobody voted for a totalitarian state, Madam.
Your headline photo is perfect! Ric McIver looks like he’s either donating all his spinal fluid for a pay cheque, or trying his best not to fart!
